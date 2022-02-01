Jessica Peacock
A Feb. 1 Open Forum, “The coronavirus vaccine and children,” was filled with misinformation and lies. As parents contemplate the decision to vaccinate their kids, please consider:
VAERS is an open database where anyone can report adverse events following vaccination. It serves as an early detection system that scientists and medical professionals use to conduct actual research into possible side effects, but by itself cannot establish cause and effect.
Because anyone can report to VAERS, follow-up study must be done to determine if reported symptoms are legitimate and directly related to vaccination, and how frequently they are occurring in the population. The following disclaimer is on the VAERS website: “While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. In large part, reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases. This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind.”
Myocarditis was one adverse event identified in early VAERS reporting. However, follow-up study by the Centers for Disease Control found that myocarditis is rare following vaccination, is often mild, and resolves with minimal medical intervention. In addition, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia notes, “data showed that among 100,000 vaccinated adolescent males, only about four to seven would be expected to develop post-vaccine myocarditis. If this group was not vaccinated, however, more than 5,500 would be likely to become infected with COVID-19 over a period of three months, with infections resulting in 50 hospitalizations, potential MIS-C, myocarditis and possible death.” Physicians and scientists have therefore determined that the risks to kids’ heart health from Covid infection are far greater than risk of experiencing post-vaccine myocarditis.
Cases among children spiked dramatically in 2022, with more than 3.5 million cases reported in January. And, the CDC found an average of 672 children were admitted to hospitals every day, which is the highest of any point during the pandemic. It is also estimated that at least 10% of children who get Covid will experience Long Covid, or symptoms that can last months to years. Children are not at “low risk” of spreading Covid either; while they may be less likely to introduce Covid to a household compared to adults, they are more likely to transmit Covid to others once infected. The best way to end the pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated, including children.
More than 8 million kids 5-11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 80% of physicians said they would vaccinate their children under 12 “right away” following emergency use authorization of the vaccines.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association both encourage parents to vaccinate their children as quickly as they are eligible. It is far wiser to listen to consensus positions like these rather than debunked misinformation shared by a few fringe extremists.
Jessica Peacock is a resident of Frederick County.
(3) comments
Thank you, Ms. Peacock. We need truth, not misinformation.
Oh yes, a few links about myocarditis. Not from "right wing,com" or whatever, but webmd and nih. https://www.webmd.com/lung/covid-19-vaccine-myocarditis#1 and https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35076665/, So, why in the world would you inject kids with something that no one can say what the long term effects are when most kids, if they get covid, only have a runny nose or other minor symptoms? Are you prepared to have a conversation with your kids 20 years from now if they develop some unforeseen side effect?
Tell me again, how many times has the CDC been wrong or changed their positions on facts about covid since the chinese unleashed this on the world? Fact of the matter is, no one knows the long term effects of the vaccine on kids because it's only been around for a little over a year. Anyone that says differently is a liar.
