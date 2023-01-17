JESSICA PEACOCK
An Open Forum on Jan. 12, “Why were well-known drugs suppressed during the pandemic?,” was filled with disinformation used to promote a conservative extremist agenda. Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were not suppressed; they are not effective treatments for COVID-19.
The first article the author encourages us to read is from 2011, and therefore cannot discuss ivermectin in relation to COVID-19, as COVID-19 emerged nine years after the article’s publication. It does describe ivermectin as a “wonder drug,” but specifically for use in treating intestinal worms and parasitic skin diseases, two things that ivermectin has FDA approval for. Ivermectin does not have approval to treat COVID-19 because reliable studies have shown that it does not work (for any viral infection). A study published in JAMA in October noted that Ivermectin did not reduce risk of hospitalization or improve symptom severity or recovery time from COVID-19 infection, and multiple systematic reviews and meta-analyses have also shown no significant impact on outcomes or mortality.
The second article referenced is a review only, meaning no scientific analyses were conducted by the authors themselves. The article was initially rejected for publication due to its reliance on studies that were not peer reviewed and/or lacked statistical significance, at least one of which was subsequently retracted. The third article that was provided links to a fringe group (of which the second article’s authors are affiliated) that promotes misinformation about vaccines and has ties to conservative right-wing organizations.
Unlike ivermectin, research has repeatedly shown the COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective, particularly for reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Major medical and health organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association recommend COVID-19 vaccination and boosters.
The timing of a resurgence in talking points around “government overreach” and “big pharma” comes right as Republicans announce a subcommittee investigation into federal officials and scientists, and it seems clear that they are attempting to rally their base for support. However, even brief inspection shows their arguments don’t hold water.
We do need accountability though, as our response to the ongoing pandemic (no, it isn’t over) is severely lacking and the Biden Administration’s reliance on vaccines alone is problematic. Rather than put money and resources into partisan showboating, it would be helpful if Congress would fund additional testing and genomic surveillance, research into treatments for Long COVID, and vaccines that can block COVID-19 transmission. Ongoing high transmission of the virus has led to its continued mutation, so that now we have variants that are more likely to infect more people. This area has had relatively sustained high transmission of COVID-19 since May, from which time there have been over 14,500 cases and 88 total confirmed deaths in the Lord Fairfax Health District and an average of 2,718 deaths per week nationally.
The pandemic will not end because politicians want it to be over or so they can use it to lie about their opponents. The pandemic will only truly end if we take collective and scientifically proven steps to reduce transmission in our community.
