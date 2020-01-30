As an item of interest, the education provided in our public schools sparks conversation. It may originate with parents, administrators, the school boards, a social event or wherever; nevertheless, it would be most refreshing to hear directly from a classroom teacher in an environment where honest answers could be received and shared without retribution.
If given the opportunity, I would first ask individual teachers the following question: What is your definition of education and what broad goals would you have for the students in your classroom?
I would continue the conversation by asking what program or programs should be adopted or implemented for professional development and what teaching methods do you think are best?
Following those recommended proposals, I would expand the discussion and obtain the teacher’s thoughts on the development of school curriculum. What are your thoughts on teaching history, American history, and are there specific curriculums or authors that you would either want to consider or you would want to avoid? What other subjects or topics, if any, are avoided or not addressed in the classroom?
Understanding that classroom discipline is often an issue to deal with, what is your philosophy of classroom management? What guidelines should teachers have for maintaining order and discipline in the classroom?
In closing, I would ask the teacher, again recognizing a possible one-on-one conversation, their thoughts on the teaching of human values, importance of a moral compass, what role the teacher has in teaching right and wrong, good citizenship and social responsibility?
Many other thoughts and questions come to mind. However, I close with this thought: could a conversation of this type with a classroom teacher have an impact and improve education in the Commonwealth?
