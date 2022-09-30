Providing quality housing for people across the economic spectrum is one of the most important functions of any City Council. Quality of life is determined by the quality of housing, education and employment opportunities, and recreational resources available to the people who live there. A community equals people.
Growth brings revenue to the city, which can be invested in resources that contribute to our quality of life, including education and enhancement of our green spaces. We regulate growth by balancing the overall market demand, currently quite strong, with the goals set out in our community planning documents. The Comprehensive Plan, unanimously approved in a public meeting on March 8, 2022, and the Strategic Plan, approved Sept. 28, 2021, were developed to ensure our growth is managed and strategic. Both documents are available on the Winchester website.
There is a robust, well defined, transparent, and well-regulated process for project approvals and rezonings that involves many city entities. City Council, Planning Commission, and Planning and Economic Development (PED) Committee meetings are public and residents have multiple opportunities to submit comments. The process also strongly encourages project applicants to reach out to the community early and often to gain an understanding of any concerns related to proposed projects and identify solutions. Here’s how it works:
City staff from various departments (Planning, Zoning, Engineering, Public Safety and Transportation, among others) vet and negotiate all development proposals to ensure they meet established standards and expectations before presenting them to the Planning Commission for review.
The Planning Commission, a body of appointed local citizens, reviews all proposed development projects through scheduled work sessions and formal meetings that include advertised public hearings and opportunity for public comment.
The Planning Commission considers public feedback, provides input and conditions and forwards the proposal with an advisory recommendation to approve or deny to the City Council’s PED Committee by recorded vote.
The PED Committee reviews the proposal in a public meeting with opportunity for community input and votes to move it forward to the full City Council with a recommendation to approve or deny. The PED committee itself cannot approve or deny a project — that privilege rests with the entire City Council.
City Council then conducts a First Reading of the proposal. Most actions involving rezonings require two readings, each with additional opportunity for public input. A formal public hearing is advertised for either the first or the second reading.
At the second reading, City Council will usually then vote to approve or deny the proposed project. However, they can also decide to continue an action if the project warrants it or if the applicant is open to making further modifications.
Approved projects are further subject to established Site Plan requirements, state and federal stormwater regulations, and our defined Subdivision ordinance.
This process includes many checks and balances and opportunities for public comment; all public meetings are recorded and available to the public on the city’s website. I encourage you to get involved and make your voices heard.
Richard Bell is a Winchester city councilor for the First Ward and seeking reelection.
