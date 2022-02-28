JOYCE STROTHER
Some of our elected representatives seem to have forgotten that they were elected to serve the interests and priorities of the community members they represent as opposed to serving the desires and profits of developers.
Our mayor continues to try to get us to buy into the concept that “rooftops represent tax revenues” in spite of the many studies that debunk this theory after you subtract all the city services that need to be provided and funded.
And, don’t forget more traffic! Our residents are keenly aware of the traffic issues and bottlenecks that exist. Newcomers continually comment “we have lived in similar size towns, and none of them had such issues and gridlock.” Yet, instead of concentrating on ways to improve traffic flow, many of our council members just continue to compound it by allowing development in areas where it should not.
More development also adds to the stormwater issues that the city has long neglected and needs immediate attention.
Instead of preserving some of the open and green spaces for the enjoyment, benefit and desirability of our community, some of our elected council members are more focused on squeezing in another housing project. Winchester’s charm and livability are being sacrificed. Soon the very qualities that attracted residents to our area will disappear and replaced with the very ones that people moved here to escape. We will eventually see residents moving out of our city to other towns that resemble the way Winchester used to be.
City Council is currently revising its Comprehensive Plan to make it easier for developers. One is the 20 acres that is currently designated Civic/Institutional or Park on Glen Burnie property that was put in trust for us by the descendants of Colonel James Wood, our city’s founding father. The acreage adjoins The MSV Trails and is near Handley High School ... It could be so much more for our City and future generations than a housing development. A re-zoning request was narrowly defeated in December to prevent a developer’s PUD housing plan on this acreage. Now, the Planning Commission wants to reclassify this area to get around the low-density zoning.
Another issue is the townhouse development being squeezed into a small parcel of land near the busy Cork and Pleasant Valley intersection, not only creating a dangerous traffic hazard but changing the character and livability of one of our charming older communities called Shawnee Heights/Forest Hills by extending E. Leicester Street to Pleasant Valley Road.
Let the mayor, the Planning Commission, and council members know that you oppose these changes to the Comprehensive Plan. You can call, email or attend the March 1 meeting. City Council will be holding an open house (5:30 p.m.) and public hearing (6:30 p.m.) on Tuesday, March 1 in Rouss City Hall for the 2022 major updates to the Comprehensive Plan. The open house is an opportunity to ask questions about the proposed changes before providing your feedback to council at the public hearing.
