I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Winchester Education Association Election Committee as I seek reelection to City Council. With eight years of experience on the Winchester School Board, I have a long track record of commitment to strengthening public education for all students in Winchester Public Schools. I believe strongly that quality public education is a key factor for the success of our community, which looks to our children and young people for engagement and participation for our future. We need to embrace innovation in education and provide a variety of learning opportunities for young people with diverse interests and skills — whether that be in vocational trades, technology, and/or post-secondary education. Quality public schools can have a huge positive impact on our community.
Our city is fortunate to benefit from many educational institutions whose teachers and staff provide an education that prepares students for state-of-the-art 21st century jobs. I am proud to have been part of the team that redeveloped the former John Kerr Elementary School site where the Shihadeh Innovation Center for Career and Technical Education is now located. The “Innovation Center,” which utilizes a project-based learning methodology, has become a point of pride for the city. This center benefits both young people interested in technical careers and adults seeking to change careers or upskill in pursuit of career advancement.
For younger students, I worked to implement needs-based pre-K classes system-wide to maximize inclusion and provide children from disadvantaged households an equitable foundation to support them at the beginning of their educational journey. I also worked to establish dual-language immersion programs at two of the City’s four K-4 schools and supported obtaining a significant federal grant for the other two technology immersive K-4 schools. These programs expose children to highly sought-after skills early in their educational journey, establishing a foundation for future professional success.
All young people should be able to access the education they want. I was a strong supporter of AMPED UP, a program that took a deep look at the demographic representation in our advanced sciences and math programs. The results of that initiative clearly indicated that large numbers of students from underserved populations were not being encouraged to enter these programs. We engaged in a robust outreach effort to young people with potential in these fields and their families, removed barriers to access, and saw a measurable increase in engagement in those instructional programs.
A quality education changes lives. It opens up opportunities that improve families’ economic situations and can serve as the catalyst for adult learners to start small businesses that create employment and strengthen the economic base of the community. Diverse educational resources support students interested in careers that range from construction trades to technology to medicine and healthcare — all equally valuable and necessary in every community.
As a City Council member, I will continue to work to ensure a quality education for all Winchester learners, regardless of age, and to support the outstanding teachers and staff at our public schools.
Councilman Richard Bell (D) is seeking reelection in Ward 1.
