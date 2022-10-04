Hello! My name is Madelyn Rodriguez (Mady), and I am honored to be one of the two Ward 4 councilors representing you on the Winchester City Council. Last December, I was unanimously appointed by the current City Council members to be your voice in your local government. I am currently running for reelection on Nov. 8.
I have lived in this community for over 30 years, 20 of those years in the 4th Ward. Like you, I have experienced the changes that have taken place in our section of the city over the last two decades and believe that together we can do so much more to benefit everyone in our community.
I have dedicated my career to being a vocal advocate and community leader and have worked with a variety of groups representing diverse populations and interests in both the academic and medical sectors. With over 17 years in the health care industry (I currently serve as a discharge planner-social services at Valley Health) and over 25 years in the special needs and adult education fields (I served as a professor at both Shenandoah University and Laurel Ridge), I strive to be a meaningful resource for the citizens and decision-makers throughout our community.
I am also the proud parent of two Winchester Public School students. It is so important to support the teachers, custodians, bus drivers, students, and all those who work every day to ensure our schools are adequately equipped and funded to provide our young people with the quality education they need to succeed. Winchester can only benefit from a well-educated citizenry that will make a positive contribution to our future, both economically and as engaged and informed members of the community.
Growth brings changes, challenges, and benefits. Winchester attracts people from all over who are looking for a welcoming place to live and raise their families. We must work together to find solutions that respond to city residents’ concerns about the impact of growth, but that also allow local businesses to flourish and maintain the quality of life we value. I believe it is important to proactively engage with the local organizations that serve our community to share my perspective and the perspectives of the people I represent; and I serve as an active advisor and board member for many community organizations.
I am a strong supporter of community-wide efforts to encourage housing solutions that benefit all members of our community, across the entire economic spectrum. We should seek to maintain the vibrancy and diversity that makes our city a unique and special place to live, work, and raise our families. With open dialogue and active engagement, we can do both.
Finally, my time on the City Council has afforded me the fantastic opportunity to learn about the many complex and interdependent parts that make a city work. I’m excited to continue to advocate for you and use my experience and knowledge to move our city in the right direction! On Nov. 8, cast your vote for Mady Rodriguez to be your voice on City Council.
Madelyn Rodriguez represents Ward 4 on City Council and is seeking reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.