I would like to address the statement made during Tuesday night’s City Council Meeting regarding the Winchester Public Schools budget proposal. As written in the article, Councilor Les Veach said the board's proposed budget for FY23 includes a pay raise for administrators that is twice as high as the salary increases for teachers. "If I'm reading it right, it's a little bothersome," Veach said. "The admin is getting 14.99%, but the instruction is only getting a 6.34% increase."
This interpretation of the WPS budget proposal is inaccurate. As listed in the slides provided to City Council and presented by myself and Board Chair Marie Imoh on April 12, WPS proposed a 7% Cost of Living increase for all employees. On slide 5 (https://bit.ly/3L6aqZu), you can see a 5% Cost of Living Increase on line 1, followed by a 2% Cost to Compete addition on line 3. In addition to this 7% total increase request, line 2 focuses on targeted positions that would receive an additional pay increase. These are listed on slide 6, and none of these positions are administrators.
Councilor Veach was referring to slide 9, which is an overall comparison of our budgets over the past 2 years. The category “Admin, Attendance, and Health” includes nurses, psychologists, and some special education employees. This category saw a 15% increase year over year because our nurses and psychologists are slated to receive a 10% salary increase and several existing special education positions were moved into this category to address the needs of our most vulnerable students. Overall, this category represents only 6% of our FY23 budget.
WPS works intentionally to ensure information is available to the public. Our budget process with the School Board begins in January, and we have discussed the budget at 6 meetings since then that were open to the public - including City Council. City Council also has a dedicated liaison to the School Board whose role and responsibility is to keep the Council informed.
Information about our School Board, meetings, and agenda items can be found at https://bit.ly/3NdphCG. Additionally, I encourage you to take a deeper look at the information provided and presented to the City Council. Everything is available on our website: https://bit.ly/3L61qDK.
Jason Van Heukelum
Superintendent, Winchester Public Schools
