CHARLES MARKERT
We are being indoctrinated with a large number of false narratives designed by liberals, progresses and the media. A false narrative, if repeated often enough, will become reality that can control an election outcome. Consider the current narratives being pushed by the leftist media, progressive politicians, professors and teachers’ unions today:
1. Police are inherently racist.
2. Republicans are racists.
3. White people are racists.
4. Republican leaders are dangerous to this country.
5. This nation was founded on a racist premise and is therefore illegitimate.
6. Voter ID requirements is racist.
7. Guns are evil.
8. It is fine for judges and Supreme Court Justices to set policy based on their opinions.
9. Corporations are greedy and evil.
10. Government is good and is the source of our rights.
11. Wealth needs to be evenly and fairly redistributed.
12. Competition and a free market are never fair.
13. The government is best suited to deliver healthcare.
14. The government is best suited to deliver social justice.
15. Hate speech must be eliminated.
16. A woman’s choice supersedes God’s law.
17. Federal rights supersede States’ rights.
18. The Constitution is flexible and subject to modern interpretation.
19. Supreme Court justices must pass a political and religious litmus test.
I submit these narratives are all false and misleading. We have been spoon-fed these narratives through our left-wing media and government schools. These narratives contradict our principles and our core values.
We need to call out these phony narratives and do it repeatedly. I would note that this is very difficult to do for at least 2 reasons:
1. You might get reported to someone who can negatively impact your life and liberty.
2. It is hard to find a way to get the word out effectively when social media is canceling us.
Reason # 1 demands your willingness and courage. That is a big “ask”. It is also a big risk that most of us are unwilling to take.
Reason # 2 requires creativity and tenacity. You need to be vocal about what the narrative should be relative to these accusatory narratives. We also need to voice our founder’s intent when they produced our Constitution that we supposedly defend today.
We need desperately to maintain a two-party system of liberals and conservatives. Currently the liberal side of this equation has been compromised and taken over by leftists who are Marxists and extreme socialists. This country is at a crossroads. We need to reelect President Trump and elect more conservatives. In this way Democrats would hopefully be motivated to purge their party of the extreme leftists among them and reestablish their party that wants this Republic to succeed. Then we would be able to get back to simply disagreeing on how to achieve the same outcome.
This situation confirms that good things seldom come easy. Find and pick up your stones (narratives) and take on Goliath and vote conservative this November.
Learn, think, act.
(7) comments
Utter twaddle. We will never be great.
what is a conservative anymore? their leader, tRump, wants to be president for life and will not committ to a peaceful transfer of power. is that the new conservative? sounds like the old fascist.
Bless your heart, LesLIE.
Gawdalmighty. Pat Robertson's disciple is out and ready for the rapture. Praise Be.
And where so you get all of your information? Fox News? I laugh at everyone who blames the liberal media but think the right wing media is the true news!
[thumbup][thumbup]
Awesome Forum, Mr. Markert. Thank you!
