On Thursday, The Winchester Star reported that Frederick County Supervisors are meeting privately with an attorney to address public funding of non-public schools.
Subtracting money from the public schools account to the “non-public/religious” account sounds deceptively simple but is clearly a slippery slope leading to government underwriting religion.
My son attended a religious school for a time, and I wish I had a dollar for every time a sermon mentioned how expensive it was for the church to sponsor the school. Because religious schools’ services are narrower than the services of public schools, non-public costs are lower. Because public school teachers are required to have more extensive educational qualifications, non-public schools’ costs are also lower. Reimbursing tuition at public school rates frees up money for church functions — directly supporting religious efforts.
Where it becomes difficult is providing funding to the 4,000-plus recognized world religions.
Managing requests from the big five religions — Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism — would be rough enough. Establishing yourself as a licensed minister able to perform weddings costs lunch money on the internet. The opportunities for mischief are endless.
Private and religious schools are often selective. If a child has special needs, steps out of line, or requires more than minimal attention, they risk being dropped from the rolls. There is no real appeal, no due process. Ohio suffered absolute mayhem after loosening eligibility for school funding led to an explosion of new schools. A quarter of them shut down within two years, often with no warning. Their underwhelming academic results were visited back on the public schools who had to reenroll students often with academic deficits the day after a nonpublic closure.
Supervisors, I implore you not to waste time and resources on this politically appealing yet hollow proposal. Instead, invest your legal fees in our public schools, which have been systematically underfunded since the 1980s.
Taking money from our public schools to fund others will likely push our public schools to cut back/eliminate “specials” like art, music, physical education and band. Extra bus runs and guidance counseling will be budget targets as well. “Pay to play” will become the norm for sports. Investments in general building maintenance and upgrading technology will slow. I shudder to think when an additional new high school might ever be built.
If you have students enrolled in Frederick County Schools, you might do well to attend the Wednesday, July 12 Supervisors public meeting at 6 p.m. at 107 North Kent St. in Winchester to voice your concerns. Whether or not you have public school students, you should pay close attention to this giveaway’s potential to increase taxes.
Dave Gustafson is a resident of Middletown.
