I would like to clarify the situation between myself and Rani Ludwig. On Feb. 4 I received calls from a couple of people requesting that I run for the vacant seat on the Board of Supervisors. I was told that the election was being held on Tuesday. I asked for time to discuss this with my wife. On Sunday at 3 p.m., I received another call asking what our decision was. I replied, “Why not, I’ll give it a shot!” I had two hours to file with the Frederick County Republican Committee and filed with 30 minutes to spare! So, for the next day and a half, I printed fliers and a couple of yard signs and went to work after work.
On Feb. 7, my wife and I set up at the Gainesboro Fire Department, voted, passed out fliers, and attended the ballot count along with Heather Lockridge. She won a decisive vote, which I fully expected. I congratulated Heather and promised her my support.
After the ballot count, I packed my things and was departing the area and I heard Rani Ludwig say “the war hero lost” or something to that effect. I thought about stopping and asking Rani for clarification, but this was Heather’s night, and I respected her victory and wanted her to cherish the moment. I did not need to spoil the event.
Rani Ludwig called me on Thursday, February 9th, and stated that she had not said “the war hero lost,” but rather “Weber lost,” referring to the FCRC losing to those who were not members of the committee. [Editor's note: Ben Weber is FCRC chairman.]
What Rani said and what I heard obviously differ. However, looking forward, let conservative Republicans in our county join together behind Heather Lockridge. She is an excellent candidate for the Board of Supervisors who will bring fresh ideas and youth to the board.
Joe Crane is a resident of Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.