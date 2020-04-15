In the U.S. 1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men have been raped at some time in their lives. This trauma can affect survivors over a lifetime. Crisis situations can retraumatize and heavily impact survivors of violence. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of those situations. People who have experienced violent trauma such as sexual victimization may be triggered by high levels of stress, thus opening old wounds and increasing anxiety.
Many of us feel safest at home, so social distancing and stay-at-home orders may be viewed as an opportunity to spend time with people we love and trust. For sexual assault survivors, this may not be the case. If a survivor was assaulted in her/his home, spending time there may trigger anxiety and fear. Social distancing can increase a sense of isolation from others, making a survivor feel like they are alone and far from help. Further, if the victim is a minor and lives with the perpetrator, there is no longer the escape from the abuse that school, sports and other activities afforded.
As pressure to stay at home increases and more businesses close, many people are being left without paychecks or shelter. Desperation may force some to engage in survival sex — the act of exchanging sex to meet a basic need like access to food, a place to live, or to “keep the peace” with an abusive partner. This is hard to think about, but it is a reality for some.
Additional challenges and barriers exist for a survivor seeking services in the current climate. If a person is sexually assaulted, they must now assess their risk before going to the hospital emergency room setting to receive a forensic exam, or to the police department to file a report. It can be difficult to access therapeutic services as well. These barriers are added to the already difficult decision to disclose the assault and seek help. You can imagine how anxiety-provoking and frustrating this could be for some.
While many programs and services have been forced to temporarily close, The Laurel Center remains open and available to assist survivors of sexual and domestic violence. The center provides a confidential 24-hour hotline, court information, counseling services (currently by phone) and emergency shelter. We work collaboratively with law enforcement, courts and forensic nurses to link survivors to the services they need. Amid this crisis, forensic exams, police reports, protective orders, information and emotional support services are still being offered in our community.
If you are a survivor who has been struggling in the wake of this difficult time, know that you are not alone. We’re here to assist you. It’s important to remember that healing from trauma is a series of highs and lows, and the way you react in one moment does not define your overall progress. Seeking out support when struggling is courageous and can help build resilience. If you are a loved one of a sexual assault survivor, reach out to them. Ask how they are doing. Encourage them to reach out for help if they are suffering.
Please call The Laurel Center’s 24-hour hotline at 540-667-6466 for help.
