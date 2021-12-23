PASTOR STEVE REBERT
It was one year ago December 23 that I entered into the Winchester Medical Center. Little did I know I would spend the next 60 days there. It was one of the most difficult times in my life. I ended up on a ventilator, my heart stopped for several minutes and then the Lord simply turned things around.
A year later I want to give a heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at the Winchester Medical Center who did all they could to help me. They were stern when they needed to be stern, they were encouraging when they needed to be encouraging, and sacrificial at times.
A huge thank you to my church family who prayed and believed continuously, giving service times to prayer and trusting God that he would raise their Pastor back up. Words cannot express their heartfelt care for me during those months.
Then to those who where there personally and stood by me, my dear wife and children who sought God, believed, gave updates, wept and prayed through that horrific time.
Lastly to my Savior and King, I praise Him for allowing me to be back serving at the church. I love doing what I love. I know for many the outcome has not been so positive and for that I grieve. Although we do not know what the future holds we know who holds the future and we can trust Him in life and in death.
John 3:16 has been called the Gospel in a nutshell. If you’re not sure of your heavenly home I hope you’ll give some real time to ponder this verse of Scripture during the holiday season. For anyone who ever wanted to talk about the crisis of COVID, I would be glad to speak with them if you would contact the church office of Emmanuel Baptist Church here in Winchester, Virginia.
Pastor Steve Rebert Emmanuel Baptist Church, Winchester
