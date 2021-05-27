I’ve been hearing that "two word" topic lately to describe many of the concepts being thrown around by radical thinkers to transform some of the lifestyles and moral values in America that have become our way of life. For myself and many other seasoned Americans, most of those concepts are so out of touch and at odds with our American culture and moral values, they really do sound crazy.
Wokeness, diversity, equity, inclusion, and critical race theory are but a few of the flaky abstracts being used as moral absolutes for a better America. Those concepts and theories are hatched from the land of academia, through the years, and provided as main ingredients for a fair and just society under "their" terms of moral correctness. Also remember that these concepts are driven by another political and economic system called socialism.
On January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden rescinded President Donald Trump’s executive order that restricted the federal government and its contractors from using curriculum that examined systemic racism, white privilege and other race and gender bias issues. President Biden made it clear that he would reaffirm the federal government's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and build on progress started during the Obama-Biden administration.
Critical race theory is being proposed as part of the curriculum for schools across America even as I write this Forum. This theory holds that race is used to oppress and exploit people of color and that racism in America is used to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans. Critical race theory teaches white children in America that they are the oppressors because of their white privilege and that African American children and nonwhites are the oppressed.
By that definition, white children in America would be taught to bear the burden of the oppressor due to the color of their skin. Is this what American parents want their children being taught? Could there be anything more racially divisive? Should white children in America be forced to live with that guilt? Crazy times, indeed.
The radical presumption that critical race theory should be taught to American children is mind-boggling for most American families. Any premise or rule that would teach American children to hate themselves due to the color of their skin, of which they have no control, seems cruel and damaging. Teaching children to be oppressed about their heritage is an unnecessary hardship, but the real injustice is teaching them such nonsense for political gain.
The other concepts (wokeness, diversity, equity and inclusion) are devoted to the same cause and serve as part of the same narrative to support social justice and the charge of systemic racism in America. Remember the Obama/Biden administration got the ball rolling for this American transformation so Biden is now leading the charge. Through it all, I see nothing but hardship for our children, division for our country, gains in socialism, and more crazy times ahead.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
(6) comments
Truth hurts, eh, Leroy?
Neurobiology researchers have shown that the capacity to see oneself in another citizen's life may be related to the anatomy of basic brain structures. As expressed by Kanai and Feilden in Current Biology: "Recent work has shown a correlation between liberalism and conflict-related activity measured by event-related potentials originating in the anterior cingulate cortex. Here we show that this functional correlate of political attitudes has a counterpart in brain structure... We found that greater liberalism was associated with increased gray matter volume in the anterior cingulate cortex, whereas greater conservatism was associated with increased volume of the right amygdala." Leroy Donald's lack of empathy may reflect more than simple environmental bias and prejudice.
The ability to see yourself growing up in a society where opportunity is continuously denied, where economic security is beyond reach, where education is biased and selectively blind, and personal safety is threatened by the very officials who should protect and serve our community --it's not an ability that every person is capable of. But imagine yourself being pulled over and beaten to death today and contemplate the profound disparities between racial sectors of our society. Reflect on the horrific genocide of the Tulsa race riots 100 years ago this week, with absolutely no accountability or justice. Wake up! We can do better than this.
Racism is a virus that flows through the veins of our nation. It has been given many public faces to hide it but the toxin of it is why we never were, are not now, and never will be great. Racism poisons the mind to even imagine equality. Attempts to address it are met with unique vitriol - from death threats or quasi-polite letters to the editor referencing 'values' or 'morals'. Twaddle. Racism, notions of white supremacy, white nationalism, male superiority, and the worship of lies over truth need to go if we are to begin working on 'great'.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Well said Mr. Donald! Race is just the latest vehicle of marxism. Hopefully our local school boards possess the fortitude to resist implementing this racist indoctrination.
Sadly we are now a long way removed from dreaming of an America where our children will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
