The only diversity apparent in the small Wisconsin town where I grew up was religious. Most residents were Polish and Catholic. The fact that my family was German and Protestant, while probably considered unfortunate by those of the dominant faith, was not experienced, at least by me, as a burden.
My first exposure to the wider world came when, upon graduating from eighth grade, my mother took me to Chicago. I remember the honeydew melon I ate, for the first time, on the train; the chicks I saw hatching at the natural history museum; and the Black family that entered the cafe where we were having lunch, to no one’s astonishment but mine.
My sister, home from college, told us about the Black friends she was making in Madison. I never heard a racial epithet cross my father’s lips, but it was clear he worried about where these new experiences might lead his daughter. I, always in awe of my older sister, was proud of her.
I was reading a lot of WWII history at the time, reading that made me proud that America was “on the right side.” I was entirely unaware of the fact that America also had some regrettable episodes in its history, which included providing a template for Nazi racial laws.
Returning home from my husband’s first overseas foreign service assignment, America seemed sadly monotone, bland, and uninteresting. The increasing diversity I saw on subsequent returns made the country feel much more welcoming, interesting and exciting. (The food was getting better, too!)
Despite the adventures and enjoyment I experienced during our years living in Asia and the Middle East, I always looked forward to coming back to the U.S. for good. Since I have, nearly two decades ago, I’ve sometimes wondered, after finding out more about America’s history and witnessing recent political developments, whether I might have been happier settling somewhere overseas.
Has what I’ve learned burdened me with guilt for being White and privileged? It might have, were I not preoccupied with being so grateful for having had a quarter century in which to learn a thing or two, thanks to the many friends, authors (Isabel Wilkerson, author of "Caste and The Warmth of Other Suns," prominent among them) and mentors among the African American community who have so generously and patiently shared their challenges and experiences with me. And I hope that I might be around a bit longer to help their parents, schools, and community afford my granddaughters the knowledge, understanding, determination, and resilience they will need to help bring the privilege and security they’re experiencing to more of their fellow Americans, and to the wider world.
We are all products of our times. Happy are the few who strive to rise above them.
This is what Critical Race Theory means to me. I wonder what it means to you?
Kathryn Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.