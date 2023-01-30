There is an element of irony in the county supervisors beginning their meetings with explicitly Christian prayer and then taking decisions that go completely counter to Christian teachings.
I am referring in this instance to the denial by the board of the conditional-use request to use a barn on private property just outside the city limits as a storage and staging area for household furnishings by local non-governmental organizations.
The request was unanimously supported by the Planning Commission and would benefit such charitable groups as Church World Services, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Congressional Community Action Project (CCAP), and Winchester Area Transitional Thermal Shelter (WATTS). No reason was given for the denial.
It seems to me that such Bible passages as Deuteronomy 10:19 (“And you are to love those who are foreigners, for you yourselves were foreigners in Egypt”), Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan, and his statement in Matthew 25:45 (“Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me”) might offer some guidance in these matters, particularly in the absence of any stated reason to the contrary.
But a majority of our supervisors apparently opted instead to answer to their political base and take advantage of an opportunity to “stick it to the (perceived) liberals,” however defined. Thus, religion (public prayer), rather than informing public decision-making, is dragooned into the service of crass political interests.
It’s a sad state of affairs that, hopefully, can be at least partially rectified in this fall’s Board of Supervisor elections.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
