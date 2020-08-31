Leadership means listening, and that's something that Mayor David Smith does best.
I've known David Smith for 10 years. I've always found that he is available and eager to listen to anyone's thoughts, ideas, or concerns - whether constituent, colleague, or friend. While David may not have the answer that you want to hear, he will take your matter under careful consideration in an attempt to find the best solution.
He has listened to my concerns and helped with questions about my business's pandemic response, parking meters, WiFi for localities, community event organization - to name a few. We don't always have the same opinion on a matter, but I know that I'll get David's full attention and thoughtful response when I talk to him.
Whether in his role as Mayor, as a community leader, or as a local business owner, I've known David to be just a phone call or email away when anyone needs to discuss an issue or idea. And everyone I have spoken to regarding David has shared this sentiment.
Danielle Bostick chose to switch from the Democratic party to run as a Republican against Mayor David Smith. I don't know Ms. Bostick. She hasn't lived in Winchester for very long, and I question her commitment to our City. She has been very outspoken that, in her opinion, our City is defective and that she, alone, can fix it. I've read her commentary on social media and in the newspaper. I don't think she appreciates the role of the Mayor or how a local government operates. Her "platform" revolves around fear and division rather than hope, possibility, and ultimately - logical action. She is not what Winchester needs during this challenging, pivotal time.
As we transition from recovery to rebuilding from COVID-19, we will need experienced leadership with respected ties to our community partners and the ability to have a collaborative discussion with the agencies that can help us get through this.
Mayor Smith is a skilled leader and a great listener. And he loves Winchester, as best explained by his opponent, Danielle Bostick, in the November 1, 2018 edition of The Winchester Star, "I could tell the mayor is a compassionate person, and I can tell he cares a lot about this city."
(4) comments
Yes Mayor Smith does listen. However he does NOTHING with what he may have heard. The Fire and Rescue men and women have for over 3 years have been speaking the SAME WORDS. They need their benefits to stay as they were or make them better. The WFRD staff do not want different benefits then the men and women who come in after them and work beside them. It does not make for good working relations. Danielle Bostick was smart to leave the Democratic party to run as a Republican. She saw how out of touch Mayor Smith and the others are. The Democratic Party of today is NO WHERE like the one I grew up in. Sam Irving and Strom Thurmond were two of my dads best friends. They would turn over in their graves if they saw what was going on today. It is obvious from watching Mayor Smith attempt to run a Council Meeting he has no clue what to do now that the puppet mistress Eden Freeman is gone. The only thing Mayor Smith might know how to control is a horse. That is in question since he fell at a fence at Morven Park years ago. You as his campaign manager certainly knows where Mayor Smith lives? And it's not in Winchester, VA.. Is it ok for Mayor to circumvent the law? NO. He is suppose to set an example, not be one. You have Mayor Smiths attention because you are doing something for him. Anyone else gets the nod, and then he goes and forgets what you even talked about. Danielle Bostick helped get the Winchester School Board to be elected, not appointed. That in it's self shows she is able to work with others to get things done. The sign of a team leader. Winchester is being laughed at by the Citizens of the City of Manassas. We threw away Chief William Garrett like he was trash. He was the best WFRD Chief this city has ever had. Again, Mayor Smith did not listen to the citizens. We spoke for Chief Garrett and against Eden Freeman and NOTHING was done. We even send in written complaints on Eden Freeman. Mayor Smith has got to go along with anyone else who supports him. If they can't see what an embarrassment he is, then they are a blind as a bat. Mayor Smith doesn't even take the time to knock on doors of the citizens he's asking vote for him. Instead he sends out his campaign helpers. Danielle Bostick on the other hand has personally knocked on over 3000 doors and has actually LIVED in the City of Winchester since 2016. She is the breath of fresh air the citizens of Winchester need. If people care about the City of Winchester and how it is being run then they need to vote for Danielle Bostick. If they don't care and think everything is JUST FINE then vote for Smith. But for me and all the Fire and Rescue people I know who live in the City, we are voting for Bostick. Because like Chief Garrett, she has THEIR back.
[spam][spam][spam][spam][spam]
Hush
Mayor Smith may get less votes than you Bryan when you were defeated in your foray into the political world [lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.