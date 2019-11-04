The story is not complete. When some on the Board of Supervisors tell their version of the story, I hear a narrow, incomplete, and exclusionary tale.
Their story is about voting down workforce housing, thereby denying affordable homes for teachers, police officers, and firefighters. Their story is about not investing in our schools, fire and rescue, and Sheriff’s Offices because they deem it wasteful. Their story is one where the rights of LGBTQIA and pregnant people cannot be protected in Frederick County’s anti-discrimination policy based on extremely shaky legal grounds.
The stories I hear as I run for the Board of Supervisors in the Gainesboro District are vastly different.
A piece of the story from our fire and rescue department is that though the number of calls they receive is set to break records for the second year in a row, the Board of Supervisors has twice denied requests for helping cover the cost of vehicle insurance and fuel.
A piece of the story from our public schools is that though 13 school buses are annually scheduled to be replaced, the Board of Supervisors only provided funding to replace 9.
A piece of the story from our Sheriff’s Office is that without investment in necessary equipment like new bullet-proof vests, tasers, and vehicles, our officers would be at greater risk than ever before.
I want to hear your story and represent your concerns and needs. Please help me write a better story for everyone. Vote Nov. 5.
