Winchester City Council should conduct independent review of school system
There is not enough room to voice the many reasons I support Principal Mike Dufrene in this forum. I have previously done so in writing to Superintendent Van Heukelum as well as each member of the school board and city council. I would, however, like to comment on the Winchester School Board meeting on Monday, May 11, 2020.
The board members’ responses pertaining to the outcry against a rumored decision not to renew Mike Dufrene’s contract as principal of John Handley High school were deeply disappointing. The members cowardly hid behind an oath to privacy and were arrogantly under prepared knowing the extent of the public interest. Yes, we know, as the school board members have tirelessly reminded us, they are not allowed to comment on personnel issues. However, there are certainly criteria and metrics by which public high schools are measured and compared. Every school board member including Superintendent Dr. Jason Van Heukelum should have spoken in detail as to where Handley is deficient as well as where the school is succeeding to help justify a change in leadership. Furthermore, Superintendent Van Heukelum did not even utter a comment and was noticeably invisible just as he has been to his students, parents and the community throughout his tenure.
Sadly, once the public comments were read and they each offered a brief statement, the meeting quickly moved on to other agenda items. Please request a recorded replay of the meeting and view for yourself the dismissiveness of the members’ statements. I felt some were more of a lecture and scolding!
Since word began to spread that Mike Dufrene may not be retained, I have talked to dozens of parents, teachers and community members. One common theme was a lack of confidence in the superintendent, some members of his leadership team as well as the Winchester School Board. Many pointed out a vindictiveness for speaking out and the fact the system has lost a high number of quality staff, teachers and administration because their voices were not being considered.
I recommend the Winchester City Council commission an independent evaluation of the Winchester City Public School System to include a thorough review of leadership, the learning environment, the work environment, the quality of education and experience, justification of the administration personnel cost vs instructional personnel cost, an evaluation of the cost per annum per pupil, as well as any other appropriate criteria. A significant part of this evaluation should include a blind, confidential survey and open forum for the teachers and staff that are hands on with our student population to express their valued opinions and recommendations. The public deserves an unbiased, comprehensive performance review since we cannot trust the information we are getting from those that represent our public school tax dollars.
