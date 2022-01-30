Since January 1, 2022, there have been 24 police officers across the country who have been shot in the line of duty. Four of those officers died. This is an absolute tragedy on so many levels; the families some of these men and women have left behind; their fellow officers who have been so deeply affected by losses in their ranks; the communities which these officers were serving now being left even more vulnerable to the ongoing violence in so many of these cities. The death of even one officer has so many far-reaching consequences.
While watching the news coverage — some of which has been astonishingly minimal — of the riots and destruction that was perpetrated on so many cities by groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter over the spring and summer last year, I can't help but consider the calls from these groups and various politicians to "defund the police."
I agree that some cops have acted in ways that all of us find appalling. I keep reminding myself that these people are just that, people. Some of whom are acting out of their own anger and frustrations; some out of their misplaced prejudices. And the results of these actions have been more than regrettable. No one should ever fear losing their lives at the hand of a police officer who is — for whatever reason — out of control.
I cannot help thinking, however, that these calls to defund the police are part of the reason we are seeing officers gunned down. By calling for police to be defunded, what we have actually done is devalue their lives. In this way, we have opened the door to countless individuals who are taking that mantra as permission to shoot cops at will.
Defunding the police will never be the answer to the violence and inequality that exists in our cities. All of us should have a right raise our families in safety. We want a chance at an education, to work a job that provides a decent living and to be a positive influence in our community.
Regardless of skin color, religion or political persuasion, we are all the same — made in the image of our Creator.
Police officers need to be held accountable to perform their duties with professionalism and compassion. Instead of defund the police, we should defend the police. Not their bad actions; they should be held accountable to the law the same as anyone else. But we should defend the police in the same way we would defend any of our fellow citizens. Showing kindness (which, by the way, costs nothing), compassion and understanding to the people who make up our communities — including our police officers —should be something everyone can embrace.
Carol Grabowski
Winchester
