Defund the police? Then what? The media and some citizens are crying “defund the police.” That rant is being heard loud and clear around the nation. The substance of these pleas are heard, too. The realities of those pleas, however, are merely more shallow and ignorant attempts to march this nation toward Marxism, Socialism and chaos. I am writing this with considerable understanding of the issue. The thoughts and words regarding this subject are neither biased or ignorant. Let us look at the scope of the task of defunding the police. Are law enforcement’s replacements lined up? Have local governments developed funding streams for the training of all of the new police replacements? Are there enough (willing) social workers around? Not the least of problems is that states are going to have to change their constitutions and write new laws to legalize their types of policing.The human numbers to be dealt with are staggering in themselves. There are 17,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. made up of federal, state, local and sheriff’s offices. Within those agencies are 800,000 sworn men and women. Nationwide, that means that sworn personnel make up only .25% of our population of 320 million citizens.
Mathematically that means that each officer is responsible for protecting 400 people. A daunting task if you ask me. Who calls the police anyway? Any given agency has, or shares, a communications center with other local departments. Citizens who need a police response will typically dial 911 and the particular communication center will dispatch the nearest car. Obviously, police are often “waved down” by citizens. These two methods result in agencies across this nation receiving over 240 million calls for service every year. Think about that. Over 75% of our nation’s citizens ask for police help every year. The folks who need help don’t call psychiatrists, social workers, neighbors or you. Statistically, out of those 240 million calls, only 0.83% result in a citizen complaint. The current liberal, socialistic theme of defunding the police would be to send a social worker to the non-violent calls and to send a police officer and social worker on the violent ones. During my time in patrol, I have responded to thousands of calls. The new ideas are hogwash. Do you, as a citizen, want to respond to these calls? You may have to when the police are gone.
The groundswell for this latest liberal infestation is right out of the Marxist handbook. The book’s stated goals are to teach anarchists, violent protesters and others with sedition on their minds to pick away, bit by bit, at the fabric of this nation. Condemn what is historically good, infiltrate our government offices and disparage our Constitution and pit religion against religion. Our backs continue to be broken by the socialistic rants that are being taught in our American classrooms. Defunding the police, anywhere in this country, will bring about chaos and civil disorder, which I believe to be our true point of no return. We are playing dice with the devil!
John Austin is a resident of Frederick County.
Congratulations, Mr. Austin on completely missing the point over three months in to the issue.
No one is seriously proposing completely eliminating police and sheriffs. What they are proposing is a reevaluation of the roles put upon law enforcement that could be better handled by other means. Not every deputy or officer is qualified to perform mental health welfare checks, but enough calls go out daily. By redirecting some police funding to services like counselors and mental health experts, many needless confrontations could be avoided before making them a police matter.
Demilitarizing the police is also a serious concern. Very few police departments, if any, require armored personnel carriers, grenade launchers, and heavy tactical equipment. Send them to the National Guard and redirect the money invested in the maintenance of the vehicles and the purchase of tactical gear,
Or, you can keep believing the Fox News narrative because you still need someone to demonize...
John Austin, Thank you for your commentary!
The continued surge seen in the general population that involve firearm purchases, firearm instruction, fitness training, and other forms of training are all happening for a reason!
I hope that you continue to share your opinions and insight here, and thank you for your service-in-Blue.
Oh by the way! The main players were "Peaceful protest" black lives matter! Oh my say it isn't so!
Another"peaceful protest" in Portland last night. Day #80. Wanna see radical leftist socialist in action watch this video. The White guy had stopped to help a White woman who had just been assaulted and robbed.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1295242722240995328
Defunding the police is a knee-jerk reaction that will come back to kick us all. Thank you, Mr. Austin.
Interesting to see this hyperbolic, rabble-rousing piece of irrational hysteria in the paper next to Gus Morrison's moving and compelling piece on the pursuit of justice and equality. If I had three wishes one of them would be to see John Austin magically transformed to an ethnic minority stripped of his privileged prejudices and in vibrant display of the searing consequences of social, educational, and occupational inequality.
Marxism, Socialism, Chaos, Oh My! How about not funding our postal service, remove mail sorters, remove mailboxes....does that not worry you sir? Since both presidential candidates have stated they don't agree with the "defunding" maybe you should be concerned with things that are happening.....
Obama removed mailboxes: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/postal-service-flashback-obama-admin-removed-thousands-of-mailboxes
Lots of presidents did...so? Over a period of almost 2 years. His postmaster general wasn't a campaign contributor either. A 2009 Washington Post article stated, "In the past 20 years, 200,000 mailboxes have vanished from city streets, rural routes and suburban neighborhoods – more than the 175,000 that remain."
I wonder which flavor of the Kool Aid Mr. Austin is drinking. He clearly buys it at Fox (faux) News and reads books from only one side of the debate or discussion. Since he doesn’t even understand or accept that there is a problem with the police, he would surely oppose any solution or change. Maybe he suffers from white privileged blindness. His criticism is founded in denying the problem and misrepresenting the proposed solution.
Oh yeah, the police are the problem. Not the "peaceful protesters" in the streets. https://www.foxnews.com/us/portland-protest-turns-violent-brutal-assault-caught-on-video-report AND THIS: https://twitter.com/FromKalen/status/1295242722240995328
I'm telling ya folks, without the police, the brutality by thugs will continue to escalate. I have no problem with an armed citizen going in and stopping that kind of nonsense. None whatsoever. Maybe that's what needs to happen. Criminals and thugs should live in fear, not law abiding citizens.
Whenever a conservative debates with a liberal, the liberal will resort to childish insults and violence. The problem is not with the police. The problem is with the violently insane leftists and their continuing refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election. You lost, get over it, grow up. Stop denying the obvious. Stop misrepresenting the problem. You and your ilk are the problem.
In everything you comment on, you ALWAYS accuse others of racism, bigotry, or intolerance. Maybe YOU are the problem, not everyone else. That boulder on your shoulder must be a terrible burden for you to bear.
Half the time, you're more concerned with "ladyboys" and Thailand, so there is that, conservative coward...
