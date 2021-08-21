Let me be absolutely clear regarding the January 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. I did not organize a trip to Washington D.C., nor did I attend or pay for it. No one did it on my behalf, either. I wish that the Winchester Star had reached out to me to verify this before publishing [it in an Open Forum submission].
Ordinarily I wouldn’t put pen to paper and respond to an angry letter in the newspaper, but I think it’s important that readers know the truth about what I’ve been doing in Richmond as your voice in the House of Delegates.
Let me set the record straight about what I’ve been working on in Richmond. First and foremost, I’m concerned about the safety of the people of Winchester and Frederick County.
Democrats in Richmond spent the better part of two sessions attacking our law enforcement officers, making it more difficult for them to do their jobs, opening avenues for people to sue them, and generally making their lives miserable — just to score points with their far-left base.
That’s why I was proud to vote against bills that would have seen good cops drummed out of service for things as simple as wearing the wrong uniform. I also opposed bills that would have made them felons simply for defending themselves or trying to save the life of a fellow officer.
These “reforms” pushed by Democrats have made hiring and keeping good cops and deputies harder than ever. That’s why I voted to give every sworn law enforcement officer in Virginia — police, sheriff’s deputy, state police, and correctional officer — a $5,000 bonus.
They deserve a lot more for what they do for us. Sadly, Democrats voted to kill that plan with less than two minutes of discussion. While some officers will get bonuses, city police won’t, at least not from the state.
I’ve also been working with our Republican caucus to fight gun violence with a program that works — Operation Ceasefire. It took years, but we finally were able to secure some temporary funding for this program which has been proven to save lives in our cities. It reduces “shots fired” calls, murders, and other violence. It does it without infringing on the Second Amendment. That’s a win for everyone.
When COVID closed our schools, it sent shockwaves through our community. Kids who were thriving often fell behind in virtual classes. Our youngest students have lost ground in critical skills like reading. That’s why I voted to open schools as early as April, because we knew then that it was safe for kids and teachers.
I was also proud to vote for legislation that, had it not been blocked by Democrats, would have ensured that no student is made to feel guilty for the actions of his or her ancestors or told that they were oppressed simply because of the color of their skin.
That’s what I’ve been working on in Richmond. I’m happy to discuss my record with anyone interested in hearing more.
Del. Bill Wiley
However, your legislative assistant did in fact organize a bus trip to the Capitol. According to the now-deleted Facebook event, the plan was to attend the "Wild Protest" in front of the Capitol. David Sparkman, a FCRC lackey, reported that their group stated they had been near the tear gas. The event was quickly scrubbed once the bus returned to town, but not fast enough to evade screenshots. Fitting that two of the delegate's political allies, Delegate Dave LaRock and Senator Amanda Chase were celebrating the riot.
