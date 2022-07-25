While visiting family in the Winchester area, I watched again in horror as the true facts of January 6th come out. If you have not been watching the January 6th hearings, it’s a shame. What happened on that day should cause every American to rethink their support for Trump and get their head out of the Fox News sand.
If Trump is not going to be held criminally accountable, then we are no better than any country held by tyrants and monarchs. We are back to the Wild West. Guns ruling justice, kangaroo courts, and the rule of law meaning nothing.
Those testifying come from inside the White House. Dedicated Republicans there to do their jobs. Instead, they witnessed our democracy under attack. All for a narcissistic individual that was not a conservative, but a power-hungry man who totally switched his party affiliation to be able to add the title of president to his “legacy.”
Every future defendant accused of robbery, murder, and public unrest will be able to point to the lack of accountability for Trump’s actions. Just as I disagree with some of the far-left policy positions, I despise the extreme right not willing to denounce Trump. We no longer have a legislative arm that is willing to find commonality and govern for the good of all. They just falsely place blame on the other side with no solutions proposed.
I think it’s time to promulgate a truth in government act that holds anyone of any party criminally responsible for flat out lies. And for a truth in media act that requires that any program that is totally based on opinion, unconfirmed information, conspiracy theories, and potentially inciting statements be labeled as such and stated that it is for entertainment value only.
I recall a line from the movie “Shooter” where a Montana Senator says, “the truth is what we say it is.” My God, it’s now a reality. Let’s get back to the middle and govern for the good of all.
John D. Catlett is a resident of Nokesville.
