“Effective leadership is not about making great speeches or being liked; effective leadership is defined by results not attributes.” — Peter Drucker
How incredibly exciting and energizing is the anticipation of a Virginia state legislative body inclusive of such extraordinary leadership skills, abundance of exceptional professional experiences and accomplishments in business and public services, and unrelenting commitment and dedication to honesty, fairness, and integrity. President Dwight Eisenhower declared integrity the “supreme quality of leadership,” and it is present in each of the Democratic candidates running for election on Nov. 2. In the midst of more than four years of turmoil, dishonesty, incompetence, disarray, and callous Republican political partisanship — from the White House and the U.S. Congress down to our local Board of Supervisors — it is almost mesmerizing to envision a spirit and temperament aligned with that great challenge by John F Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
The honor and privilege of having the opportunity to vote for such immensely qualified candidates ought to be more than sufficiently stimulating and invigorating as to entice a record number of Democratic and independent voters to the polls to express their strong preference for continuation of the excellent quality of leadership in and for Virginia we have experienced with the Democrats in control of the Governorship, House and Senate.
A better rendering of the invaluableness of our vote on Nov. 2, however, could not be better stated than by, hopefully, our next Governor Terry McAuliffe himself, when he proclaims, “Until every American and every elected official gets out of bed every single day fighting for social justice and equal opportunity, we are failing as a society. We have to do a better job at home and in our schools, teaching respect and valuing differences. We have to take away the barriers to success that affect so many in our communities of color. We have to tackle lack of access to quality health care … and mass incarceration.”
While deciding which candidates to vote for is simply a matter of party affiliation for many voters, others cast their vote for specific characteristics of the candidate, or their positions on important issues, past achievements of candidates, and ideological compatibility along with that always appealing factor of charisma in determining their candidate of choice. However, some helpful insight on this process is provided in a recent publication by Beliefnet identifying 5 top qualities of effective political leadership: integrity, honesty, confidence, compassion and flexibility. All five are particularly apropos in the upcoming election in light of the acute need for restoring mutual dignity and faith in our government, at all levels.
These are but a few of the highly admirable and honorable qualities and characteristics of the following candidates, as well as our other outstanding local candidates, including: Terry McAuliffe for governor; Wendy W. Gooditis in the 10th District; Hala S. Ayala for lieutenant governor; Delmara F. "Deetzie" Bayliss in the 29th District; Mark Herring for attorney general; Paul W. Siker in the 33rd District; and Richard Kennedy for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. Your vote for them will be deeply appreciated and help bring about a better future for us all.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.