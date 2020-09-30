DAVID JASWA
I wish to reply to some recent letters concerning the upcoming presidential election.
In his letter to the editor of September 9, Warren D. Golightly describes Joe Biden as “A practicing Catholic his entire life.” I must respectfully disagree with Mr. Golightly’s characterization, based upon a review of Mr. Biden’s actions. First, Mr. Biden supports abortion, which is in direct contradiction to Catholic teaching. In his campaign for president, Mr. Biden was endorsed by Planned Parenthood, the largest single abortion provider in the United States. That Mr. Biden’s position is contrary to Catholic teaching can been seen when he was refused Holy Communion at a South Carolina church in 2019. The priest, Father Robert E. Morey, stated, “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”
Second, Mr. Biden officiated at a “wedding” between two homosexual males in Washington, D.C. in 2016. This is against Catholic teaching in two areas. First, in general, only a bishop, priest, or deacon can witness a wedding as the Church’s representative. A layperson can be the official representative only in special instances, none of which apply here. Second, the Church holds firm to the biblical teaching that marriage is reserved to being between a man and a woman and that homosexual activity endangers the immortal souls of those who engage in it. While I do not know the state of Mr. Biden’s soul (only God knows), it is clear that his actions are not that of a practicing Catholic.
Next is the assertion that the Democratic Party is “inclusive” (Robin Young’s letter of August 15). Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has stated that every Democrat needs to support abortion rights, it is a not negotiable. Further, Kamala Harris, the vice-presidential candidate, during the confirmation hearing for Mr. Brian Buecher as a district judge, repeatedly questioned his membership in the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic charitable organization. His membership was repulsive to Ms. Harris. Other examples abound, but clearly, if you are pro-life or a member of the Knights of Columbus, you are not welcome in the Democratic Party and thus, it is not “inclusive.”
Finally there is the discussion that the Democratic Party can bring healing and unity to the nation (Astrid Willemsma’s letter of August 14 and Sandra J. LeDrew’s letter of September 22). Despite these claims, the Democratic Party cannot bring healing and unity to the nation. In my estimation, neither of the major political parties in the upcoming election can bring healing and unity, because the country itself is severely divided. Issues like abortion, school choice, the economy (among others) have sharply divided the United States. The major political parties have stands that are polar opposites with no compromise possible. From my reading of United States history, I believe that we have not been this divided since the 1840s and 50s when slavery was the main issue.
To conclude, a vote in this coming election is not about trying to heal and unite the country since, as I said, the country is sharply divided. The election is about which direction the country should take. That is what each of our votes represents, a direction for our country.
(12) comments
Trump had a lot of gall going after Biden's family.
Trump's White House looks like the Brady Bunch.
wouldn't it be nice if the writer and his ilk were as concerned about the 208,000 dead and counting from Covid as they are about controlling women. I am pro "all" life.
After 3 1/2 years of tRump's hate some people claim he can heal this nation. Those people are at best delusional. tRump displayed his healing capability last night when putin had him on a longer leash.
Putin had his dog on a long leash last night. What a pathetic example of a President. This coward, tRump is responsible for 208,000 and counting deaths as he plays yet another round of golf. He even cheats at that.
Vote Blue tosave this nation from the racst white nationalist.... you know, the stand by crowd.. terrorists
In other words, A + B = Q. I think i’ve heard this song and dance somewhere before🤔
Pray for these scared paranoid religious bigots. It must take all they have to leave their homes to face this mean cruel world.
Mr. Jaswa, Thank you for sharing your opinion about our divided Nation. We are divided intentionally, and after watching the Presidential debate last night, the division became clearer and clearer.
Candidate Joe Biden accused Trump, and America, of having "systemic racism" and yet 2 minutes later, Joe Biden talked about suburbs being integrated and that people of different races would car-pool together.
Biden's modus operandii: Open mouth, insert foot. Repeat.
Biden couldn't even keep his lies and accusations straight with the ear-piece. Dead man walking. And THIS is what the Democrat Party produces to lead our Nation?
Get prepared. Winter is coming.
Stand by, proud boy, and order your new tshirt. I'm surprised you could hear anything Biden said, or tried to say, over that 90 minute airhorn tantrum by the malignant and malicious ignorant orange buffoon.Yes, we have Uncle Joe. Far better than the racist slimey booger y'all picked out of your noses and flicked on the rest of us
Thanks, Mr. Jaswa, for your reasoned forum.
I take it you are a "stand up and stand by" kind of guy, then?
last night tRump confirmed he is the president of his white nationalist racist base ... what a performance by the fool tRump... they should have drug tested tRump at the end, he is definitely doing some bad drugs 208,000 dead and counting
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.