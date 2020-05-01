It is remarkable how some people can be so wrong in their thoughts about Democrats. Judging by the tone of some letters printed in The Star, Democrats seem to be regarded as the worst people in the world by the authors of those letters.
From the cries of anguish from too many Republicans when Democrats gained control of the Virginia legislature one might have concluded that “life-as-we-know-it” was coming to an end. It hasn’t. (Not due to the Democrats, at any rate.)
Democrats are definitely not all the same, but there are basic commonalities among them. Probably the key trait of Democrats, in general, is that they CARE. They care about people, especially those who have been cast to the side by society or those who were born into disadvantaged conditions. They care about the planet. They care about justice and fairness, believing that everyone should have a reasonable shot at reaching “The American Dream”.
There aren’t — or should not be — any problems with values like those.
A couple of years ago, several members of the area Democratic Committee got together to itemize basic Democratic beliefs and values. A sampling of what was written:
Democrats believe that workers deserve a living wage in order to support their families, and that employers have an obligation to provide safe work environments. They believe that equal work merits equal pay, and they believe that the extreme wage gap between management and “ordinary” workers is unacceptable.
Democrats believe that a healthy citizenry contributes to making our country more vital and prosperous, and that health care should be available to all citizens and affordable for families. Health care should not be rationed according to one’s income or the job a person has.
Democrats believe that the right to vote is the key to Democracy, and it should be both protected and encouraged. The influence of secretive PACs and “dark money” hurts Democracy and must be reduced or eliminated altogether.
There are more beliefs and values which we identified, but what is wrong with those listed above?
I understand that people who are fervently anti-abortion — if they count a just-fertilized egg as a “full and equal” human being — might have trouble seeing Democrats as “good,” but that couldn’t be the source of all the animus. Democrats are not perfect, but in this chaotic and dangerous time-of-Trump, they should be recognized as the only real choice to lead the country.
When I asked in my March Open Forum if people had had enough of Trump’s “leadership,” I received a resounding “Yes!” from many people, some of whom I did not even know. But there were also some who wrote to The Star to support this “leader” and criticized me for not giving him credit for what he has done as president. Well, he does deserve credit (responsibility) for ALL that he has done to the country, its citizens, people he doesn’t like, the environment, our allies, and our influence and standing in the world.
