America’s farmers feed America — and the world. Yet, farmers, and the rural areas where they live and work, too often don’t get the recognition and support that they deserve. As Democratic Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently explained, “For too long, American farmers and ranchers have been asked to produce more to meet increasing demand across the country and around the world, while they and the rural communities they come from have struggled to see their fair share of the benefits.” Democrats don’t think that’s OK and President Joe Biden is taking steps to deliver for America’s farmers.
In recent years, meat and poultry processing have become badly consolidated; currently just four big companies control 85% of beef processing. That’s great for the monopolists. Their market power allows them to pay farmers less and charge customers more.
President Biden, Secretary Vilsack, and Senator Tim Kaine want more of the money to go to farm families, cutting prices for consumers and strengthening our supply chains. Last month, Vilsack and Kaine visited Shenandoah Valley Organic, an independent poultry processor in Harrisonburg, Virginia. As part of the Biden Administration’s $59 million investment in rural, independent processors, they awarded $3.6 million to the Harrisonburg plant. With that money, Shenandoah Valley Organic will be able to serve more of the local farmers on its waiting list, meaning that fewer of them will be forced to accept monopolists’ low prices for their birds. As The Star recently reported, the money from the grant will buy new equipment and conveyor lines and a new wastewater treatment system. The plant will expand, creating about 300 local new jobs.
This investment in the Shenandoah Valley is just one way that Democrats are making life better for rural America.
Funding for high-speed internet will empower farmers to practice precision agriculture, improve educational opportunities, allow rural businesses to compete worldwide, and help young adults stay in their rural homes instead of moving away for jobs.
Secretary Vilsack also announced $3.1 billion of assistance from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act for distressed farm loan borrowers. He noted that, “Through no fault of their own, our nation’s farmers and ranchers have faced incredibly tough circumstances over the last few years. The funding included in today’s announcement helps keep our farmers farming and provides a fresh start for producers in challenging positions.” USDA’s goal is to keep farmers farming on their land.
The Inflation Reduction Act also includes over $9 billion for rural electric cooperatives, like the ones that power the Shenandoah Valley, to upgrade clean energy capability, decarbonize, and make energy efficiency investments, including transmission. It will create new clean energy jobs. This is the biggest investment in conservation since the days of the Dust Bowl.
Democrats are determined to deliver for America’s farmers and the rural areas where they live and work. Every Thursday, the White House Rural Partners Network does a Zoom call that anyone can join to learn more.
