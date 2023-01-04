Happy New Year! While Republicans continue to push culture war grievances and huge giveaways to the wealthy, Democrats at the state and federal level have delivered lots of good news for average Americans in 2023.
Here are just a few examples.
Seniors will receive an 8.7% increase in their Social Security payments — the largest increase in more than 40 years. This will boost monthly payments by more than $140 to an average of $1,827 for 2023. Additionally, seniors will receive a decrease in their Medicare Parts B and D payments and Part B deductibles. Prescription costs will be capped at $2,000 annually and out-of-pocket costs for insulin will be limited to $35/month. Vaccines, including the cost of the shingles vaccine, will be free.
But it’s not only seniors who will benefit. Democrats passed enhanced subsidies under the Affordable Care Act to help lower premiums for millions of Americans. On Jan. 1, the Inflation Reduction Act extended these subsidies through 2025 to help make health insurance more affordable. In 2022, the Affordable Care Act covered over 300,000 people throughout Virginia.
The Washington Post recently reported that, “The cost of gasoline is falling so fast that it is beginning to put real money back in the pockets of drivers, defying earlier projections and offering an unexpected gift for the holidays. Filling up is now as cheap as it was in February, just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine touched off a global energy crisis.” In March, President Biden sold gas from our Strategic Petroleum Reserves to combat high gas prices. Now that prices are lower, he’s buying back gas for our reserves, resulting in a $4 billion profit for the United States.
The Inflation Reduction Act also includes direct savings for households to make cost-saving energy efficiency improvements to their home. In 2023, consumers can get tax credits when they buy new and used electric vehicles or energy-efficient home improvements such as heat pumps and solar panels. The Act additionally allocates funding for states to provide rebates for the purchase of new electric appliances, including cooktops, ranges, and wall ovens.
Roughly 350,000 full-time workers in Virginia got a 9% raise on Jan. 1. Virginia’s new $12 minimum wage was passed by Democrats in 2020. Prior to that, the minimum wage in Virginia had been stuck at $7.25 since 2009. Increasing the minimum wage has been shown to put money in the pockets of lower wage workers who turn around and put it back into the economy. Leading economists have found that such increases don’t lower employment, including in restaurants and retail. And it increases the pool of job seekers, as more people are willing to work at the higher rate.
The Preamble to our Constitution explains that one of the reasons to establish a government is to “promote the general welfare.” Democrats are delivering on this goal, passing legislation that makes life better for everyone, not just billionaires. That’s worth remembering this November.
Catherine Giovannoni is a resident of Lake Frederick.
