JOHN BUTLER
President Biden has had such an historic run of legislative achievements — the PACT ACT for Veterans, the first gun safety legislation in decades, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and an expansion of NATO — that you might have missed the Chips and Science Act of 2022 (CHIPS+) which he signed on Aug. 9. But it’s going to make your life better in several ways.
The law builds upon more than a year of work from the Biden-Harris Administration to respond to an acute semiconductor shortage and to build more resilient supply chains for this vital technology. It reflects the Administration’s commitment to quickly increase production of semiconductors, strengthen research and design leadership, and grow a diverse semiconductor workforce to give the country a competitive edge on the world stage.
Democratic Senator Mark Warner, who championed the bill, explained that by funding semiconductor production here in America, CHIPS+ will “lower costs for families, strengthen our national security, and create good-paying manufacturing jobs here in the United States.” He noted that, “Nearly everything that has an ‘on’ switch — from cars to phones to washing machines to ATMs to electric toothbrushes — contains a semiconductor, but just 12% of these ‘chips’ are currently made in America.”
CHIPS+ will change that, providing $52 billion in funding (and a 25% investment tax credit) to ensure that America, not China, is producing the technology that America needs. The bill also authorizes an additional $200 billion for programs to spur innovation and $10 billion to build 20 regional tech hubs, which will create even more jobs. Analysts have noted that the bill is “by some measures even larger than the Apollo moon program.”
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine expects Virginia to be one of the first states to benefit from CHIPS+ by getting a semiconductor manufacturing facility. “Every state wants a part of this. The states that already have chip manufacturing are going to be in front and Virginia does.” CHIPS+ incentives are designed to distribute funds to benefit more rural and disadvantaged communities.
Sadly, Republican Congressman Ben Cline sided with China over the U.S., voting against CHIPS+.
Bringing good manufacturing jobs back to America, ensuring national security, and making sure that rural communities benefit. Democrats continue to deliver real benefits for Americans.
