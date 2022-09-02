KEVIN KENNEDY
”I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. I have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous, and contemptible than today’s Republicans.” — Edward Luce, Financial Times
How many times over the last six years have you shaken your head over what you have seen or heard on the news and thought (or said), “I don’t believe it?” In America we are living through times which never before in history have occurred.
Never before have we had a President who refused to accept the fact that he was voted out of office. And he incited an armed mob of citizens to attack our Capitol in an effort to overthrow the government. And ... And ...
There are many “nevers” which could be listed, including the fact that the great majority of elected Republicans have chosen to support an evil and dangerous leader over the Constitution.
Mid-term elections are coming. The accomplishments of President Biden and the Democrats have been listed in numerous letters to The Star. Because of their accomplishments, Democrats should increase seats in both the Senate and the House. But the purveyors of negativity are at work ...
The near-term future of the country could be determined by the results of November’s election. The majority of elected Republicans now automatically oppose anything which Democrats propose, even when it would be good for the country or helpful to a disadvantaged group.
If Republicans were to get control of either the House or the Senate, President Biden would be stopped in his tracks, and steps would soon be taken to roll back the recent progress. If Republicans get control, they have already told us how they would handle the issues which the majority of Americans favor:
· The congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection would be terminated, and attempts to make Trump face any responsibility for his part in the insurrection would be squelched;
· Any steps to save the environment and salvage our living standards by reducing global warming would be dropped. (The heat, fires, droughts, and deadly rainstorms and floods, both here and across the world, are evidence that the global climate catastrophe has already begun.);
· Any bills promoting gun safety would not come to the floor of the House or Senate if Republicans have the majority. (There have been over 300 mass shootings in the country this year! When will it be our community’s turn to be the victim of a mass shooting?);
· We are on the cusp of a massive criminalization of anyone associated with the ending of a pregnancy for any reason. Are rights related to contraception and same-sex marriage next on the chopping block?;
· Voting rights will be reduced even further;
· What happens to our defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty if Republicans gain control of Congress?;
· Republicans have proposals to “privatize” Social Security and/or require it to be “reauthorized” every five years.
These are just some of the things we will all face if today’s “Republicans” gain control. Stick with the Democrats and avoid all “Trumpers.”
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.