The following is the text of an e-mail sent to my congresswoman and senators today.
“I have observed with dismay, indeed growing disgust, the farcical parade of missteps and fumbles emanating from House Democrats in their blind pursuit of impeachment. This whole process can best be described as either ‘The coming out party of the Deep State’ or ‘Bonfire of the Vanities.’
House Democrats are acting like a gaggle of Lilliputians bent on harassing Gulliver. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler comport themselves as sneaky little jerks operating well beyond their level of incompetence; they are miscreant bit players in a misdirected “Kangaroo Court.” Nancy Pelosi is an unconvincing, pompous, self-righteous, and self-worshiping “Queen of the Harpies”: her sanctimonious protestations are utterly unbelievable and blatantly hypocritical. It has gotten to the point where, when any of the above show up on radio or TV broadcasts, I change the channel or turn the show off.
There is abundantly little evidence at hand that President Trump has committed any serious “high crimes or misdemeanors” except from the perspective of Democratic extremists who are classic “sore losers” and have been pouting since their defective candidate lost the last presidential election. Instead, what is now transpiring is a blatant effort to nullify the will of the American people as expressed at the ballot box in 2016 — and a misfiring attempt to poison the environment for the 2020 election. The Russians were accused of electoral malevolence before, now the Democrats are engaged in electoral malevolence. Where are the adults who will spare us this “Theater Of The Absurd”?
While this disgraceful, politically motivated farce continues, the real “people’s business” is being neglected: Budgets, especially for our Armed Forces. Essential immigration reform to keep the nation from being overwhelmed through porous borders. Gun safety improvements. Prescription drug cost control. International trade treaties. All require judicious compromise, but are lost in the seething cauldron of vendetta-like, hyper-partisanship and petty maneuvering pervading Washington, attributable principally to the peevishness of extremist House Democrats. Shame on them.
President Trump has many flaws, but the bumbling House Democrats make him look statesmanlike by comparison. Just as Republican overzealousness during the impeachment of Bill Clinton helped that worthy gain reelection, Democratic overzealousness seems very likely to help make Trump a winner in 2020. Certainly, he will get my vote, and I am making substantial contributions to other Republican candidates, especially for the Senate.
I used to be a “Scoop Jackson” Democrat, but it will be a cold day in Hell before I ever again vote for a Democrat for any office higher than the local dog-catcher. Leadership demands more responsibility than they can muster these days: Democrats are lost in their own nastiness and vituperation.”
