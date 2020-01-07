It is evident the only way this nation can rid itself of this rogue president who is currently leading us down a path to another unwinnable war is to defeat him at the polls in November.
How ironic it is for someone who repeatedly demonstrated his extreme cowardice on multiple occasions (five times) by dodging the draft during the war in Vietnam at a time when our young people were fighting and dying, to be willing to send our kids to fight in an unnecessary conflict precipitated by his own short-sighted political decisions.
And further from my scope of understanding is how any member of our military can stand behind this ingrate we have for a president. I understand he is the commander in chief and there is a chain of command that must be adhered to, but when Election Day comes we all must do some soul-searching and decide whether party is more important than country. The answer is obvious but elected officials on the Republican side seem to lack the intestinal fortitude to do the right thing.
I’m sure we’ve all seen the tape of citizen Trump in 2011 suggest that President Obama was going to start a war with Iran to get reelected because he didn’t think he could win otherwise. If that is not a classic case of projection I don’t know what is. It is Trump’s M.O. to accuse others exactly what he is guilty of. You don’t have to be a graduate of the Sigmund Freud school of psychiatry to figure this moron out. Everything is always someone else’s fault, he owns nothing that can be construed as negative or wrong, yet he likes to take credit for the few things that have panned out whether it was due to his input or not.
Take our economy, for instance. President Obama inherited the worst economy since the Depression and turned it into what it is today. Look at the statistics on the duration of when this recovery started and the degree of real growth . The only thing Trump did was to redistribute wealth from the lower end to the top and the night the bill passed his “Yes Donald senate,” he told his Mar-a-Lago entourage that he just made them “a lot of money.”
This so-called “middle class” tax cut was anything but. I was getting over $5,000 back every year until he gutted my deductions with this bill in order to finance a windfall for himself and his friends and anyone who thinks otherwise suffers from the same acute lying syndrome Trump has.
This “drain the swamp” narrative is the biggest joke of Trump’s faux presidency and the joke is on ALL of his supporters. Not only did he personally grow the swamp, he polluted it literally and figuratively with vile corrupt cronies that he hand-picked. And the few who decided to tell the truth he castigated them on Twitter and threw them in the “deep state” bin. This scourge on our office of the presidency has got to go. He is by far the most corrupt person to ever reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
This electorate is smarter than Donald Trump thinks they are, and he and all of his castrated Senate followers will find out precisely how smart they are on Nov. 3 2020.
Supporters of this freak show like the bully in chief. His enablers are getting the judges in and placating the faux evangelical pro lifers. What more could they ask; so what if he's senile, he's doing his bidding. Hooray for trickle down....which doesn't seem to trickle much
TDS is debilitating, to be sure. The House is indeed a freak show, glad you see that. I
Mr. Sosnosky, your well written letter of our childlike president deserves a thumbs up acknowledgment. Know that some adults are reading the paper this morning and we too clearly see the juvenile bully behavior.
The pet shop is still open and taking orders!
Mr. Sosnoski, perhaps a comfort animal might help your TDS. Donkeys, weasels, yellow bellied sapsuckers, pigeons, goats, hyenas, lemmings, sheep....there is such a wide selection of wonderful animal companions that are completely compatible with liberal leaning humans. Adopt one today and feel better! Turn that frown upside down and smile, smile, smile, as the old song says.
