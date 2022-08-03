There has been so much talk about inflation, especially about higher gas prices. Joe Biden, because he's President, catches the blame for everything that goes wrong. It comes with the territory, but it's not always fair or accurate.
The pandemic shut down "everything," including the supply chains. Everyone knows that. Then, when pandemic restrictions eased, two years of pent-up demand crashed into an economy populated with empty shelves. Scarcity of product leads to higher prices. Everyone knows that, too. The price of gas has recently dropped about a dollar. A gallon now costs less than $4. Mr. Biden was castigated over the jump in gas prices. Does he now receive thanks — or at least forgiveness — for the price drop?
Let's look at some of the good things which have been achieved under President Biden:
· The devastating pandemic has been (essentially) brought under control;
· The moribund economy has been revived, with unemployment dropping from 6% to 3.9% and 6.5 million new jobs created his first year (the most in history);
· A $1.2 trillion infrastructure package (bipartisan) was passed and has already brought structural improvements across the country;
· We have rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, and we are again dealing with climate change as a priority;
· NATO has been reinvigorated and the U.S. has been a staunch supporter of the Ukrainian people while maintaining a measured response to Putin's aggression;
· The first gun-safety bill (bipartisan) in 30 years has been passed;
· The attempted coup on Jan 6, 2021, is being fully investigated. New details about the plot and its participants continue to be revealed;
· Bills related to making voting easier, protecting the rights of LGBTQ Americans, creating a path to citizenship for the "Dreamers," paycheck fairness, expanded background checks, and lowering prescription drug prices have been passed by congressional Democrats but are being blocked by Republicans.
It is safe to say that none of these good things would have occurred under the previous administration. And we don't have to look at or hear that foul, lying traitor every time we turn on the TV or look at the paper!
Only a militant member of the "I hate all Democrats" group would disagree with what is written above. Everyone else should feel good about what has been achieved. And we all should recognize two things: Many more good things can be accomplished if more elected Republicans will support measures which they know within themselves are good for the country — rather than blindly doing what party leaders tell them.
The other thing we all must recognize is that many things will be lost or never occur if today's version of "Republicans" take control — nationally, state-wide, or locally. The examples are already out there.
And do not forget: Today's Republicans are still controlled by Trump. It has been clearly shown that he is a traitor. Anyone running for office who still thinks he is worthy must be voted out.
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
