Ever since 2016, Democrats have sought, first, to prevent Donald Trump’s election and every day since to overturn it. We need not review all the iterations of this operation as that has been done more than satisfactorily elsewhere.
American citizens concerned about the future of democratic elections must be vigilant as the Ukraine “whistleblower” escapade reminds us that Trump’s enemies are clearly determined to impeach him.
The constant exposure of allegedly corrupt and malicious deeds by the president and his administration reminds me of the long-derided House Committee on UnAmerican Activities (HUAC) that had a 31-year run from 1938 to 1969.
Formed by Democrats concerned about Nazi subversion, it extended its reach to Communist subversion when the Cold War between the free world and the Soviet Union commenced.
I was too young to be aware of Whitaker Chambers’ allegation to the Committee in 1948 that senior State Department official Alger Hiss was a Soviet agent, culminating in Hiss’s conviction of perjury. But the controversy hardly abated, even with Chambers’ death in 1961, nay, even with Hiss’s death in 1996.
When I was a college student in the early 1960s, the controversial committee was still making news, mostly by exposing alleged communists in the federal government, labor unions, and even churches. That was when I became aware of the Chambers-Hiss affair. The dominant force on the San Jose State College campus, and on many others, was Democrat and leftist, even though most students then were not. It was an article of faith that investigations of communism were “witch hunts.”
This outrage at investigations of communist activities in the United States coincided with a demand for unlimited freedom of speech, for communists (and fascists and racists) no less than the rest of us. This was the incubus for the idea that America’s republican form of government was nothing special and radical alternatives to it were perfectly defensible.
This outrage against government efforts to discredit communism I found wholly unconvincing. But to hear the leftists express their outrage, their freedom was in serious danger. It is one of our history’s greatest ironies, instructive as well as alarming, that the enemies of the Trump Administration are behaving just like they imagined that foes of communism were in Cold War days.
But the alleged evidence of misdeeds is as baseless as leftists of old believed about congressional allegations of communist subversion. It is enough that the outspoken outsider businessman is holding the presidential office. That is an outrage against decency and mere recitation of his actions prove his mendacity!
Except for the Fox cable network, the mass media have become water-carriers for the leftist crusade against Trump’s “authoritarianism.” Hardly a word of what the Associated Press “reports” in this and hundreds of other newspapers can be believed. The electronic media have dropped even the pretense of impartiality.
And mirroring the old days, the foes of Trump “subversion” deny freedom of speech to their critics. Charges of racism and “white privilege” invariably accompany any criticism of the anti-Trump campaign. The “political correctness” that has overwhelmed our campuses has come to dominate public discourse throughout our country.
To hear the anti-Trumpers tell it, they are true American patriots and Trump and his supporters are not merely deplorable but traitorous. This is rich as leading Democratic candidates for president make sweeping charges of racism at our country. But that means that we who reject their charges are only “traitorous” to their dystopian visions of our future of socialist tyranny.
I love it when Trumpers bring up the HUAC. The driving force and counsel to the McCarthy committee was....Trump's mentor, Roy Cohn.
The thing is, history proved McCarthy right. Trump will be proven correct as well as the whole impeachment charade is already falling apart.
I think I now understand. Every democrat is lying. Every media outlet, except Fox, is lying. The whistleblower is lying. The intelligence community is lying. Career govt. officials are lying. The only one telling the truth is Trump. Gotcha, thanks. That makes me feel better.
No, its just that anyone with eyes to see can see that since even before the start of the Trump presidency, democrats have been openly and vocally calling for impeachment for something...anything. They've tried on a number of things that have had no traction. Now, the latest, is this Ukraine thing. Can you not see that? "Let's impeach Trump for______" and "Trump has to go because _______" and "Trump is a criminal because ______" It is a ridiculous fraud.
Spock obviously isn't watching Fox because if he did, he would know that a lot of their reporting has been critical of Trump lately. It must suck having Trump living rent-free in your head.
I stay away from all cable news, but have read that some of the real conservatives folks at Fox are starting to hold him accountable, finally. I'm thinking that just maybe he'll be out of my head shortly, thanks for the concern
Spock, Spock....when will you learn: liberals never get to quit worrying about someone or some thing! There are way too many people in the world not caring one bit about liberal talking points and ideological imperatives for you to ever to be free of something "in your head." This paper proves it. Always something for the same old liberal crew to show up and carp about.
Glad you finally get it.
