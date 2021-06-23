In regard to Teri Merrill’s commentary in the Open Forum of July 21, about the recent US Catholic bishops annual meeting, I would like to comment on the first and the last paragraphs.
Regarding the first paragraph, the bishops voted to move ahead with drafting a document on the proper and worthy reception of Holy Communion (the “Eucharist” ). This vote was not, as stated in the commentary, aimed solely at denying President Biden Holy Communion. The bishops recognized the need for a teaching document in light of widespread ignorance among the Catholic faithful regarding the Church’s teaching on the Eucharist as well as scandal to the faithful caused by a number of prominent Catholics who receive the Eucharist while publicly ignoring the teaching of the Church they purport to be a member of. The bishops agreed to put this issue on the agenda of their annual spring general assembly quite sometime ago.
Regarding the second paragraph, just who is it that is bringing politics into religion? It is really some of our public officials who prompted the debate about Communion by approaching the altar to receive Communion while supporting policies contrary to Church teaching, not the bishops themselves. These public officials have made it a point to be recognized as being “devout” Catholics when they are asked about the dichotomy between their legislative record and the teachings of the Catholic Church. Why would anyone even want to be a member of a Church with whose teachings you are in so much disagreement? Denying Communion to anyone, public figure or not, is ultimately about protecting the sacredness of the Eucharist, the job of a bishop, and would be an act of charity that is intended to help move the person down the path of holiness and fullness of life in Christ. The bishops do not pass out judgement and scorn, they fulfill their roles as Shepherds of the Church by imitating Jesus in admonishing the sinner in love and charity.
Joanne Seale is a resident of Frederick County
You have to understand, Mr. Sparkman, that those who feel just as strongly pro abortion have the right to those opinions. We are a country of separation of church and state. You cannot force your moral beliefs on others who don’t agree.
You are pro life? Stop voting Republican. They are liars. They do care about abortion or women. They raise money on the so called “pro life” stance. At least Democrats support social programs to provide medical care and access to family planning. That is what will reduce abortions and close abortion clinics.
Republicans thrive on the financial benefits of the abortion fight. If you continue voting for them, you are not pro life at all. Remember, Catholic bishops also shriek and wail against women for birth control which, as far as I see, has no moral standing what so ever. The celibate church wants to control and suppress women and they do it through trying to control reproductive health care.
Open your eyes. Men love to pontificate against women. You want to end abortion? Support the programs that will help the poor and underserved women.
You men don’t carry a pregnancy. Don’t give birth. Statistically don’t raise your children. You’re just simply noise.
Careful there. I was with you until that last sentence. You cannot toss all fathers onto the trash heap.
Please, no hurt feelings. That is statistical information that moms besides full time jobs do more of the child raising. My husband was a very hands on dad and it appears you were/are, too. It was not meant to offend so please forgive me if it did.
We punish people for killing pets but not killing humans. They say: "but they are not humans yet." So we ask them to look at an ultrasound and they "not allowed." You cannot win an argument with someone who will not allow reason in the argument. It won't hurt to do some small bad things. Well it does hurt our nature when we go against our own humanity and harm ourselves psychology by devaluing life. All religions are an interpretation of how to live life and maximize it's meaning. When we go against our human nature we properly call this sin and we either feel guilty or we harden our hearts and turn mean/cruel.
Fear not. Pope Francis has already made it clear he would not approve this. It’s divisive. Yes, the church will lose more members as years go on. The majority now favor birth control and family planning, a certain percentage don’t give a second thought to abortion, and 50% voted Democrat.
Are the shepherds disconnected from their flock? They’re not even in the same pasture.
who really cares what a group of men who protect pedophiles and never date women have to say about real world issues ....apparently fewer and fewer people
If they want to involve themselves in politics, they can do so with after-tax dollars, like the rest of us.
Catherine sums it up quite nicely in a simple sentence, and I’ll add an “amen”.
Bingo!
Are those bishops that turned the other way to protect the pedo priests allowed to "give" communion?
Yep, they can. The bishop of Fort Dodge is under investigation by both church and civil authorities.
Golly, if the bishops worked this hard at social action as they do to control and suppress women, look how much could be accomplished.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
What a bunch of pontificating bunk. Yes, the first paragraph is correct. The document is supposed to be a teaching document.
As for going after certain individuals, the bishops are now involving themselves in politics. My faith is Not a single issue faith. Polls show 50% of the Catholics voted Democrat. What are the bishops going to do? Quiz and question every Catholic.?
I vote Democrat and, like President Biden, I don’t morally support abortion. However, I can’t force my moral or religious views on a population that doesn’t agree. That’s 60% of the nation.
We can serve the King or we can serve the Church. Where do our bishops serve? It appears they have joined efforts with Trump and the Republican Party. While there were a few letters, the bishops were fairly silent over AG Barr-a devout Catholic-forcing through executions. There was no public outrage like now. Nothing was said against the governor of Texas, Abbott-a devout Catholic-who has 18 executions under his belt. Is there hypocrisy? Absolutely!
The Catholic faith is, also, based on Matthew’s 25 chapter. That would include the social programs that support the poor including poor women and mothers. These are the programs Democrats support but Not Republicans.
As for our bishops? They are now in bed with Trump and the Republicans.
They serve the King.
Leviticus 19:34
The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God.
Republican response: Let’s build a wall and keep them out.
James 1:27
Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress….
Republican response: Let’s cut Medicare and Medicaid. Let’s end food stamp support. Limit unemployment insurance even further.
Matthew 6:24
“No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.
Republican response: Greed is good.
We could do this all day. The Church is playing politics. Otherwise, how could any of the degenerates in the GOP receive communion. How many Republicans have been moved “down the path of holiness and fullness of life in Christ.”? If you attempt to deny Biden communion over his support for a woman’s choice, you must deny every politician who supports any policy antithetical to Biblical teachings.
Fortunately, this silliness will not happen. Under Church rules, it will require either 100% support by the bishops in the U.S. or support by two-thirds of the bishops and the Pope.
In the end, what does it matter to the Presieent of the United States that he can't participate in a voluntary event? Does it change how he is to manage his job?
