Jack lillis
In my June 18 commentary I spoke about the idea of defunding the police as being total insanity and that they need our help and support. As I pointed out, just think what our society would be like if we didn’t have police protection. We would be having riots, burnings, lootings and mayhem as is going on in major cities throughout the country. We need local police, and they need us.
Every day we see on TV and read in the newspapers of riots, burnings, lootings and killings in many major cities. So who do the people there blame for this disaster? Certainly not themselves.
If I did not have confidence in our local law enforcement I would be forced to sit on my front porch with my 12-gauge shotgun and a box of buckshot to protect me and my family. Thankfully, that is not needed, at least not yet, which brings me to the real reason for me writing this commentary.
In my view, we ow many of our law enforcement officers extra hazardous duty pay. They put their lives on the line for us every time they put on the uniform.
Some people may not be familiar with the concept of extra hazardous duty pay. In the military it is common for people such as aviators, submariners, flight deck personnel aboard aircraft carriers, soldiers on combat, etc., to earn this pay. These people put themselves in danger each day.
Here is an example of extra hazardous duty: One day when I was working on the flight deck of the USS Forrestal and we were recovering aircraft, an arresting cable broke and it came coiling across the flight deck like a snake, mowing down everything in its path. There was a flight deck chief petty officer who was struck by the cable and it cut off his head. A flight deck officer was right behind the chief and the end of the cable hit him in the chest and opened him up from his shoulder to his belly button. Extra hazardous duty.
This is an example of how quickly personnel on a flight deck can be injured and killed, and our patrol officers on the highway can be injured and killed just as quickly. In my view they deserve extra hazardous duty pay.
And so I am asking the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to consider establishing an extra hazardous duty pay fund for all sheriff’s office deputies who routinely patrol our county roads. How many other professions do you know of where individuals have to put on a bulletproof jacket under their shirt prior to going to work?
