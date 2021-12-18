KITTY STEIN
I moved to Cross Creek Village in Kernstown in 2013. This is an “over 55” development and there are two others adjacent to us. When I moved here, I remember walking all over our development and thinking that every day feels like Sunday because it was so quiet. What a joy it was!
Fast forward to the summer of 2021. The constant noise from the Trex manufacturing facility on Shawnee Drive was extremely annoying as I sat out on my porch, which I did every day. I wear hearing aids and one day the noise was so loud that I had to turn them off. I could still hear sound from Trex even though I can’t hear a regular alarm clock. As Trex has added to their plant, the noise volume has increased as well. I have read some research and this is what I have learned about excessive noise.
• In the normal aging process, 25% of people age 65 to 74 experience hearing loss. It worsens for those older. I’m guessing that maybe 50% or more of our residents are older than 74. I certainly don’t want my hearing to get worse!
• Hearing loss can increase isolation, which raises the risk of cognitive decline. Quite suddenly over a few months, I lost most of my hearing. Even with hearing aids, I still could not hear. I sat at a dinner table of six in someone’s home and I could literally not hear even the people beside me. I was so miserable not being able to communicate that I wanted to cry. I isolated myself from all people and even phone calls because I could not communicate. I have never been so lonely and miserable. Thankfully, my hearing aids were eventually adjusted so that I can hear although not as well as I used to. I still miss a lot in conversations.
• Research has shown that constant exposure to excessive noise can increase our risk, especially for seniors, for several health issues.
Hypertension and heart attack (American Heart Association)
Constant stress
Aggressive behavior (I have witnessed anger due to the Trex noise.)
Lack of sleep
Fatigue
If you have friends or family living in these communities, you do not want to see their hearing affected by constant excessive noise. I can testify that communication is extremely difficult and leads to misunderstandings even with hearing aids. I would certainly discourage anyone from purchasing a home anywhere close to the Trex facility.
Not long ago, the Winchester Star did an article on Trex and their help for some members of the community. Trex, please step up, reduce your noise, and help all your neighbors! This is the season of Peace. Please help us have a lot more of it!
Kitty Stein is a resident of Frederick County.
