DOUG STROSNIDER
“Carve a tunnel of hope through the dark mountain of disappointment.”
— the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
With the pernicious global pandemic, over 275,000 Americans have perished and there has been widespread despair, despondency and anguish. Based on the locality, some schools and churches have closed, there has been a demise of small businesses, violent protests, lack of unity in the political arena, etc. As COVID-19 has peaked there has been a debilitation of family, friends and some communities/states (at least temporarily).
As Christmas approaches, which is emblematic of Jesus Christ’s birth, we must follow the scripture and be steadfast, diligent and resilient, and exude faith, hope and love! And to paraphrase the Rev. Walter J. Burghardt, social justice advocate: “Every human act is an act of hope. We must live in the present, and endure each moment...because each moment with its imperfections and frustrations, is pregnant with all sorts of future possibilities, with love.”
When we peruse the Spanish Flu of 1918, we should appreciate technology and other innovations that compensate for today’s challenges. With the temporary closing of some schools and churches we can utilize Zoom for church services and computers so students can learn virtually. Although these methods are not like actual personal contact, it is imperative to “accept things we cannot change” and proceed in a positive direction. To alleviate their demise, small business owners are referring to the Constitution and peaceful protest to remain open. With government intervention a vaccine to alleviate the virus has been developed expeditiously with inoculation to begin soon, and there’s optimism that another stimulus package will be approved by Congress to assist those in dire financial need.
At Christmas and throughout the year let us pray for, give comfort, encouragement and love to: those who are sick, grieving, depressed, and alone; accolades to those on the front line, first responders, medical professions, police, churches, food banks, fire and rescue, etc; small businesses and unemployed; armed forces that protect and defend our country; and our adept and flexible educators.
Let’s live a life of honesty, trust, integrity, accountability, respect, care and love. Your home should be a safe haven of welcome for family, friends and the Lord. As Ralph Waldo Emerson succinctly states: “The ornament of a house is the people who frequent it.”
Our children so often emulate and learn from us vicariously, so be a good role model. They should be cognizant parents can overcome temporary and ominous challenges, and can share the joy of Jesus and Christmas with them.
And always heed Norman W. Brooks’ heartfelt poetry: “Christmas is forever, not for just one day, for loving, sharing, giving, are not to be put away like bells and lights and tinsel, in some box upon a shelf. The good you do for others is good you do yourself.”
Merry Christmas
