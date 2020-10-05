LARRY LAMAR YATES
In 2013, I ran as an independent for delegate representing the 29th District in the General Assembly. I made that choice, thus doing without any political party resources, for several reasons. One reason was my belief that local elections should be rooted in local people’s concerns, not slogans or parties.
We must build honest democratic people power from the grassroots, not regimentation from the top down. We must learn from the Valley Republicans, who, after long fighting the Byrd Machine, finally joined with the Freedom Movement for its 1969 overthrow.
Some Democrats will argue that, given the destructiveness of today’s national Republicans, partisanship must now extend to every single election. I have done as much as anyone in Winchester to fight national Republicans on the environment, housing, voting rights and justice in general since long before Trump. I ran a solid race against a Tea Party activist. But a Democratic Party that puts winning above principle is not part of the solution.
In 2017, I supported my first local Republican, Les Taylor for Sheriff. I was joined by plenty of people who usually vote Democrat. This year, Danielle Bostick stepped up, after being part of impressive democracy activism that gave us the opportunity to vote ourselves an elected school board. I had no prior intention to oppose David Smith, and I do not regret voting for him previously. But Ms. Bostick prioritizes fundamentals this community badly needs — accountability and democracy.
She chose to run for Mayor as a Republican Party nominee. Despite my own leanings, I support her.
But for at least one person who supported me in 2013, Bostick’s decision to run as a Republican makes her fair game for any attack, as Dave Shore showed on this page on Sept. 23.
Shore’s main argument against Bostick is that when she exercised her right to challenge the School Board, that challenge cost the School Board time and money! Yet clearly we all in the U.S., including Dave Shore, have the right to seek whatever redress processes the law allows. We don’t control the other party’s response. Clearly, it would be unfair to attack Shore if he exercised his own rights. But for Shore, being equally fair to Bostick is not an option.
I had thought the Dave Shore I knew was better, and smarter, than this.
Ms. Bostick and Mayor Smith have put themselves before us for our decision. Making the case for them based on their issues, ideas and experience is the job of their campaigns. Making the choice based on those campaigns is our job.
When two decent local citizens are willing to serve as our Mayor, let’s choose carefully. Those who make dubious “vote blue no matter who” attacks are confirming the cynicism that brought Trump to power. I also condemn any unfair attacks on the Mayor.
Practicing honest and fair democracy is a bigger job than any party, but it is a minimum we the people should require of all parties and their supporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.