Alan Fink
Going forward, America’s arch-enemy, China, will foster the rebirth of an enormous terrorist breeding ground called Afghanistan, with the Taliban armed to the hilt with American weaponry and advanced technology generously donated by President Biden, and resulting in dire implications for the future security of the continental United States and the rest of the civilized world.
Our Southern border is hemorrhaging hundreds of thousands of unvetted migrants, many of whom are carrying COVID-19 and most of whom will undergo no scrutiny as to their background, destination, or intentions. They will not complete the customary and legal process of naturalization to “assimilate” into the fabric of American society.
Major cities across the country (primarily those that are run by Democrats) are experiencing skyrocketing crime rates and homicides, while at the same time calling for the de-funding of their police forces and allowing petty thieves and other criminals to freely roam the streets and perpetrate more crime upon innocent citizens and businesses.
We will likely be heading into another dark winter with the infection rate of COVID-19 rising by the day (and it’s still Summer!). It will cause additional chaos to our schools and businesses, decimating our children’s education and inevitably result in an economic disaster. Never mind the fact that our country is being intentionally divided between those who are vaccinated and those reluctant to be vaccinated for whatever reason ... all for the sake of demonizing a huge swath of our population for nefarious political motivations. However, the current administration shows absolutely no interest in calling for China’s culpability in COVID-19’s origin, or demanding restitution for spawning one of the worst global pandemic in the history of the world.
And to top it all off, I just paid $50 to fill up my car with gas yesterday because inflation is through the roof. Yet this administration’s priority is to shut down our own continental oil resources in favor of Arab oil, allow another arch-enemy, Russia, the opportunity to prosper by piping petrol to our allies in Europe. On top of all that, the administration wants to sink approximately $5 trillion that we don’t have into a “Human Infrastructure” Bill that will fund primarily new entitlements, welfare-state benefits, and “Green New Deal” initiatives ... spurring higher taxes, even more inflation, and the highest national debt in history.
But ... but ... The good news is that we no longer have to put up with the Bad Orange Man who tweeted all sorts of mean things that hurt our feelings ... Yeah, at least we have that!
Thank goodness for Joe Biden and the Democrats!
Alan Fink is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.