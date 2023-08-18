It is now clear: A Fulton County, Georgia, Grand Jury has indicted the former president for criminal racketeering.
The indictment described how he functioned as the head of a criminal enterprise which “knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the Election.” Trump and 18 co-conspirators will face charges, many of them under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
After being under attack for seven-plus years, our democracy has held. What a relief for all Americans! The troubles and worries which Donald Trump and his enablers have burdened us with for years can now be put in the past. We can all come together and work to make our country the best that it can be.
Wait! What? The majority of Republicans still say that they support this person?
The rest of us can feel sorry for those who are still under delusions about Trump, and we can pray that they will at some point recognize the reality that he has always been a dangerous person. But while we can wait and hope that that will happen, it’s time to move forward. We have spent far too much of our time, energy and emotions on that individual.
Today we have a president who has shown himself to be a person of great character — in many ways, the complete opposite of his predecessor — and who has already accomplished great things. Many of President Joe Biden’s accomplishments have been described in letters from area citizens. Biden will be reelected in 2024, and, except perhaps for those whose spirit has been poisoned, he will make us proud.
Now, because this is Virginia, we have an election coming up this year, so it’s not time to focus on 2024. Do not dismiss this November’s Election as being unimportant. It is important, but everyone should be careful about who they support.
Under the present reality, the character of the person on the ballot should matter far more than what letter is beside his or her name. It has been clear for years that Trump has had complete control over what used to be known as the “Republican Party.” Elected Republicans have — almost to a person — been afraid to speak against Trump. With these racketeering charges, some may dare to openly reject him, but most will likely remain quiet.
As has been written previously, there are good people who still consider themselves to be “Republicans.” However, we should all use a “litmus test” if considering voting for a Republican: Do they still support Trump? If they do, do not vote for them! Some may see that as harsh but think about it: Trump is a traitor. After all that has been revealed about his criminal behavior, anyone running for office who still supports Trump clearly has impaired judgment and is, therefore, unfit to serve in elected office.
This November, all of the state delegates and senators are up for election. It is important, with a Republican governor, to have Democrats control at least one of the chambers.
In Frederick County, we have endured some dysfunction and extreme partisanship in both the Board of Supervisors and the School Board. Careful voting should correct those problems.
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.