ROBINA Rich Bouffault
After reading the Sept. 30 article, “Cameron Square changes include more apartments, less retail space,” I was saddened to see that Winchester is copying development to the east, and will become just another traffic-congested, over-crowded city with little green space and no charm.
The article confirmed “significant changes” to the developers’ (Lynx Ventures of Richmond) design for the project since its approval, a project that will now be the “largest residential development ever built in downtown Winchester.” And this, located at the already busy central intersection of Cameron and Piccadilly Streets, across from the George Washington Hotel.
Yet staff seems to feel that no further approval by council of the changes is needed. Really?
Winchester’s ordinances are written to protect the city’s historic B-1 district, the center-city mixed-use business district. The ordinances show population density restrictions, and also a 30% green space requirement. Both are being ignored.
Why are city staff and officials agreeing to this vastly expanded residential development, with no green space at all to speak of and no new commercial space, only the two existing small brick buildings there already dedicated to commercial.
Why has the 30% green space requirement been completely discarded from the conversation? Why does the Planning Commission feel that it’s no longer needed? And why did the planning director indicate that “there are ways around that” provision if we want? The 30% has shrunk to a few trees on the edges.
With 175 apartments located on what is now a five-story building, instead of four, it also has a parking facility planned for only 180 spaces. The 1- and two-bedroom apartments will easily generate two (or more) cars per apartment. Let’s say over 350 cars — is there sufficient parking space on the street for those that won’t fit into the project’s garage? The closest city garage is the Loudoun Street garage, with only a total of 113 monthly rental spaces left available. With a $50/month rental price tag, how many of the new residents will use it instead of using street parking?
As is their wont, the architects have underestimated project costs (schools, etc.) and overestimated the tax revenues — even though it is a well-known fact that residential developments always generate more in costs than they do in revenues, contrary to commercial developments.
So why has such a full-blown residential development been allowed in this central B-1 district?
The “architectural rendering” of the project bears little resemblance to reality, deceptively not reflecting the true narrowness of the streets, or the already existing numbers of cars parked along them. What will it look like when there are an additional 350 cars driving and parking on the already busy streets, blocking the intersections?
I urge both the Planning Commission and City Council to reconsider and restrict this ill-conceived project. When the developers have built it, they will return to Richmond with fat pocketbooks, while Winchester residents are left to pay the costs and suffer the congestion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.