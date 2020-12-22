It's 2014, my senior year on the James Wood Volleyball team. The score is 24-23 in the quarter finals, I am exhausted and doubting my ability to put the ball away. I know the ball is coming to me, Coach Coutrioux just told Meg Hillyard to set me again. I look up in the stands and see two of my biggest supporters sitting next to each other, my late grandfather, and P. Wendell Dick. My team has had a long season, we’ve faced Loudoun County two times already, nearly beating them the second time but coming up short in the fifth set at their house. P-Wendell has been with us at every game and every step of the way. He knew every single girl's name, what position they were playing and probably what each of us needed to work on.
It has taken me a few weeks to even begin to process the loss of P. Wendell Dick or as my friends and I love to call him “Mr. James Wood.” What he has accomplished in his life is far greater than his lengthy list of credentials. For those of you who knew him, what I say here will never be enough. For those of you who didn’t know him, I hope to impart some of the lessons I learned from my time knowing this once-in-a-lifetime person.
You have to have heart to succeed in anything you do in life. There is nothing more important than laying it all out there and believing in yourself. As a coach now, I see the effects of when a player doesn’t have confidence; they’ve written themselves out of the game long before their talent ran out. I didn’t always have people in my corner, telling me that I could go all the way, but P. Wendell's support always reassured me that I was going to make it happen. Just a few words from him after a bad game could make all the difference in the confidence that any player would have in the next.
Another P. Wendell hallmark is that hard work is the ticket to every show, without it meaningful success is impossible. The influence he had as a mentor was unmatched, I saw the effects of it in my younger brother, Aidan Houser, who works harder than any person I know. P Wendell would put his hand on his shoulder and would say something positive to uplift his spirit and keep him motivated. P Wendell worked hard to support and give back to his community attending softball, volleyball, boys' and girls' basketball and football games every year.
Lastly, and perhaps most importantly: Sports are about community. When I was back home visiting from Georgia, he excitedly told me, many times, about who James Wood’s next star would be, “Katie! We got a girl! She’s really good, oh and she’s a great student too. A real good person. I think she’s going to go to Ryder.” Even kids from other schools, like Isaiah Williams, looked up to him. “A great, Godly man. He told me that I am more than my sport and that I could be a great role model in my community.”
It is our moral responsibility to share the gifts God gave us. P. Wendell's gifts were compassion and amiability. He cared. Over the years I’ve learned how hard it is to care, at the level in which God wants us to. At times giving it your all can be unforgiving, especially when you fail or the sentiment is not reciprocated from those whom you are trying to help.
Often, we all prioritize the wrong things: Money over enrichment, fame over dignity, and championships over the grind of showing up and giving your best everyday. P Wendell did not. Sadly, I know I won’t run into P. Wendell in downtown Winchester or after church at the Papermill Place. But he still lives in the memory of every person’s life he impacted and in his family. He was the role model that every kid needs. He taught me taking a shot at your dream is always worth it, even if the chance of failure is high. His lasting legacy is this: It's really not about the outcome. Who you are as a person is the game we are trying to win.
Kaitlin Houser is a 2015 James Wood graduate and 2019 University of Georgia graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.