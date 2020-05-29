Common sense goes out the window with Northam’s latest edict
BRIAN DALY
I was forced to read the front page story on Wednesday twice: “Northam orders mask use in public indoor spaces.” Did I just read what I thought I read ? Why, yes, I did. Now our governor, with whom I have serious issues (but, this is not a political complaint) has issued an executive order mandating the use of masks by Virginians when entering all public indoor spaces. Simple enough on the face of it, but who’s to enforce this order? Not our local law enforcement, no that’s pointed out in the article. Compliance is to be voluntary, says the governor and his chief of staff, Clark Mercer. So far, so good. But, and it is a big but, the article goes on to say that “...businesses being grossly negligent” could lose their operating licenses. Who judges when a business is to be deemed “grossly negligent”? What’s the Virginia state standard that measures the amount of negligence to be cited as “grossly negligent”? Who’s to judge? Does a family of four unmasked shoppers in a bookstore among six masked shoppers constitute negligence? Or need it be five of 10? Will this become a money maker for local Health Department officials? That’s the rub. Who’s to determine? Why is the business being held responsible for actions beyond their control? Let’s look locally on our Old Town Mall. Take for example a well-known pub with both indoor and outdoor seating, a popular wine shop that offers frequent wine tastings and a family-oriented bookstore. All respected businesses, all been here for years, all tax-paying community members. Suddenly the three are required to request all customers/guests comply with the governor’s edict. What front line associate/employee or management person will be tasked with and trained in the proper handling of non-complying, possibly unruly guests?
Hasn’t the governor and his staff heard of the many cases of both verbal and physical abuse heaped on poor clerks just trying to do their jobs? The article itself mentions a deadly shooting just recently in Michigan. Why does Governor Northam think things will be different in Virginia? My complaint is not with mask-wearing in public, but with the onus being placed for compliance on the store owner, manager or clerk. Does no one in Richmond think of the unintended consequences of their actions? Voluntary compliance puts too much pressure on the retailers, merchants and small businesses of our community to act as “enforcement” agents of the state government. No, Governor Northam, we didn’t sign up for this, we just want to run our business, serve our customers and hopefully not get injured or worst to comply with your edicts.
Brian Daly is a resident of Frederick County.
No shoes, no service, no shirt, no service, NO MASK, NO SERVICE.
