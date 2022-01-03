After J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy classic, "The Lord of the Rings," was published in 1954, Tolkien was asked if his tale of the dark lord Sauron was an allegorical reference to Hitler. He said no, it's just a story, nothing more, nothing less. He added that any story must stand on its own, leaving the reader to take from it what he will.
With that in mind, consider Tolkien's aptly named "Ring" character Wormtongue. As "adviser" to the king, Wormtongue plotted to fracture the kingdom. Literary critics have described Wormtongue as an "archetypal sycophant, flatterer, liar and manipulator," a "sniveling sidekick urging his master on to acts of increasing depravity," and an "unnerving presence."
Lest anyone still be in doubt of Wormtongue's wantonness, Tolkien's text described him as "a wizened figure of a man" with a "forked tongue behind his teeth ... bandying crooked words." Movie versions of the book depict Wormtongue as an obese, long-haired, unkempt, slob of a man.
Tolkien's unlikely "Ring" hero, Frodo Baggins, too, deserves scrutiny. The diminutive Hobbit from a remote rural shire finds himself in possession of the One Ring of Power. Should Sauron gain possession of it, he would use its power to corrupt the goodness of Middle-Earth. So, Frodo, as the Ring-bearer, becomes a member of a fellowship tasked with destroying the Ring by throwing it into the fires of Mount Doom.
Frodo's character has been much analyzed. One critic said, "Frodo combines courage, selflessness and fidelity, attributes that make him ideal as Ring-bearer." Another added, "Frodo was 'meant' to carry the ring." There was "Frodo grows by his quest, becoming enabled by it," and "A most unheroic Hobbit achieves heroic status." But also, " ... a most tragic figure. In the end he is denied in his home shire the recognition he deserves."
One can but guess what notes Tolkien was jotting down in the 1930's as one by one European democracies succumbed to tyrannical forces. Tolkien may not have classified his epic story as allegorical, but taking from it what we will, much "rings" true for not only the era in which it was written, but also for the days through which we are now living.
While reading Tolkien's trilogy or watching Peter Jackson's excellent three-movie version of it, few have had difficulty distinguishing the forces of evil from the forces of good. The same cannot be said for many of today's political observers. But with a nudge to their imaginations, Steve Bannon and Liz Cheney can be gleaned from the pages of Tolkien's classic.
Liz Cheney's quest for truth and justice is just as noble as Frodo's Ring quest. Steve Bannon and Wormtongue are mirror images of each other. Since Bannon is Donald Trump's enabler, and Cheney is Trump's nemesis, what more need be understood.
January 6th marks the one-year anniversary of the Bannon/Trump inspired attack on American democracy. To quote Heather Heyer, a woman killed by an insurrectionist during the Charlottesville riots, "If you're not outraged, you're no paying attention."
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.