LES VEACH
As the lovely fall foliage erupts around Winchester, so does voting season. For 12 years so far, I have had the honor of serving Winchester citizens in the First Ward City Council seat. To continue to represent all of Winchester’s residents, I am seeking reelection to that seat.
Why should you consider voting for me? Let me give you just a handful of the reasons, if I might.
Communication. I listen. I hear what is important to you. Even during a pandemic, my wife and I enjoyed going door to door, visiting residents in the First Ward, to hear what issues are at the forefront for every citizen. If you would like for me to hear from you, please reach out at les@citizensforlesveach.com.
Empathy. For over 25 years, Winchester has been my home. My wife and three children, all graduates of John Handley High School, are natives of Winchester. I understand what our citizens want and need. As a councilor, I have focused on those areas of need, such as public safety, education, marketable job skills for youth, infrastructure, and lowering taxes. Also, my vast volunteering in Winchester spans many realms, with a lot focused on helping our youth.
Integrity. I strongly support transparency and accountability in government. When I take a stance to support Winchester’s citizens, I maintain that stance and fight for our citizens, even if there is opposition and don’t just go along to be with majority vote.
Leadership Skills. With a backdrop of engineering degrees, my leadership style is analytical and strategic. As a successful small business owner, a youth Sunday school teacher, and serving 12 years on Council, has helped develop guidance and vision that will help us for the future.
Experience. In addition to serving on Council for over a decade so far, I have also served as Vice-Mayor, Vice-President of Council, and Council’s liaison to the school board. How the Council operates is already under my belt. This experience is what citizens are demanding, especially during these difficult and unusual times.
To learn more about me and see a list of reasons longer than just that few, I invite you to visit citizensforlesveach.com or on Facebook at citizensforlesveach.com.
Please allow me to take a minute to express my appreciation to the bipartisan support. I truly am humbled by the encouragement and assistance that I have gotten from so many. Also, I am completely honored my reelection has been endorsed by Winchester Professional Firefighters and Paramedics-IAFF Local 3401. Our first responders are amazing!
If reelected, putting Winchester’s citizens first is what I will continue to do. So I ask for your vote, whether you vote on Election Day, Nov. 3; in-person early voting; or by absentee ballot. Thank you!
Les Veach is the Republican candidate for Winchester City Council’s First Ward seat.
