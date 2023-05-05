“I heard that the CEO of Valley Health, Mark Nantz, and Anthem compromised regarding the back payments owed Valley Health,” said Phineas.
I shifted in my seat. “How much are we talking about, Phineas?”
“Fifteen million dollars.”
“That’s too much to let slide, even for a large corporation such as Valley Health,” I replied.
“How did that happen? Anthem should pay its bills.”
“When I was in private practice it was common for Blue Cross Blue Shield, now Anthem, to not pay my bills from November until January of the next year.”
“What was their reason?”
“They had to wait for their bonds to come due to be able to pay the doctors for care we provided to our patients.”
“Seems unfair. Did you stop seeing Blue Cross patients?” “No. I continued to see my patients and always took on new patients who needed my help,” I said. “It was difficult for the first few years, being a solo practitioner, but we made it by tightening our belts. Eventually, I was able to accumulate sufficient money in the bank to bridge that gap.”
“Did you ever consider going to court to force them to pay you in a timely fashion?”
“I was a small operation. I am not the type to go to court.”
“What about speaking to someone at Blue Cross Central to come to a compromise on paying in a timely fashion?” asked Phineas.
“My business manager told me she had tried to reason with them, but they blew her off more than once.”
“Did they offer to pay interest on the money they owed you?”
“No. To be honest, I just sucked it up and never considered making a fuss. I thought this is how things were done and that I was not the only one affected.”
“You were probably just too busy being a physician with your office practice and hospitalized patients.”
“That was a big part of it. We physicians had a system of taking care of unassigned patients who presented to the Emergency Room requiring admission and care.”
“The Red Button list, I remember you talking about how brutal it was.”
“We would stay up all night admitting folks. One night I had ten admissions.” “Then you had to see them the next day and get back to your office with a full schedule. Musta been hard on the home life.”
“It was. I was able to coach soccer teams, do yard work, and all the other things I wanted to do for my three children — only because I had a great partner.” “Your wife.”
“I could not have survived without her help.”
“Your compromise was to sleep less, see your family less often than you would have liked, and to work, work, work.”
“It was a different sort of compromise than Mr. Nantz was able to obtain with Anthem, I am sure,” I said.
“So, you did without sleep and went bald . . .”
“Thanks a lot, Phineas. I persisted, survived, and prospered.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.