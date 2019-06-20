I was disappointed in Tuesday’s Winchester Star article titled “Berryville mayor’s FOIA request baffles councilors.”
I was disappointed because the reporter missed the point of my Mayor’s Report — not just by a little but by a mile.
My report to Town Council articulated how the Berryville FOIA process is broken. The process is inefficient, fiscally irresponsible, and not compliant with the law.
The process is inefficient because not all of the information requested is provided. The Town Manager is quoted in the article as saying “he (the town manager) did not withhold any information he thought was relevant.” The whole purpose of an FOIA request is to get everything you ask for — not just those items the Town Manager believes to be relevant.
The process is fiscally irresponsible because the highest paid person on staff is the one performing the administrative work, work that is billed at the administrator’s rate. Our taxes are used to pay the Town Manager’s very high salary and yet he bills much less for his services. This means that each response to a FOIA request costs the taxpayer (you) money.
According to FOIA, the town is supposed to be able to recover reasonable costs. We can’t because our costs are not reasonable.
The process is not compliant with the law. The laws on FOIA are quite explicit and require that Town Council designate and publicly identify one or more Freedom of Information Act officers (FOIA officer) whose responsibility is to serve as a point of contact for members of the public in requesting public records and to coordinate the public body’s compliance.
The last person we appointed left the town’s employ several months ago.
This situation should concern all citizens of Berryville. How can we have faith in our local government if responses to a FOIA are incomplete, if our processes are inefficient and our compliance to law is lacking?
Town Council is supposed to be the eyes and ears of the people. While it may baffle town council members that I would submit a FOIA request, it baffles me that they are not asking questions or seeking information. What good does it do to be the eyes and ears of the people if you refuse to hear and won’t look?
Just because you ask for information via FOIA, doesn't necessarily mean you'll get all of it. Ask George, the town drunk.
