I am the director of the Turtle Race Task Force, a branch of the Colorado Reptile Humane Society that focuses on the problematic practice of turtle races at festivals. The Task Force is composed of a nine person Board of Advisors primarily from the midwest, about 70 active volunteers, and nearly a thousand interested persons who follow our work on social media. Turtle races, which originated in Oklahoma, occur at hundreds of festivals throughout the country.
I was disappointed to read the recent opinion piece in The Winchester Star, "Addressing disappointment with the Frederick County Fair," where Frederick County Fair Association Vice President Richard Leight defended turtle races — which occurred in the past but not at this year's fair.
Leight “straw-manned” the actual positions of those who are opposed to turtle racing — that is, he misrepresented opposing viewpoints to make his own argument seem stronger. I would like to set the record straight.
First, it should be noted that Frederick County Fair officials illegally allowed Wood Turtles — a state threatened species, and a candidate species for listing under the Federal Endangered Species Act — to be used in their turtle race. This occurred not just once, but to at least three of these endangered creatures during the 2018 and 2019 fairs. Instead of taking appropriate action, fair officials permitted the turtles to race. The Fair Association is lucky that it somehow avoided a $7,500 fine, especially since they had already been warned of the problem prior to the 2019 fair.
If this occurred because the officials could not distinguish Wood Turtles from more common turtle species, it in fact points to an even bigger problem. As a former 4-H kid, I know that 4-Hers are expected to be knowledgeable about animal care when showing livestock. Why were the fair officials not held to the same standard, when a simple Google search would have given them the resources they needed to identify the endangered species, and allowed them to become knowledgeable about turtle husbandry and conservation? Photos published of the race in The Star in 2018 and 2019 show conditions that would make educated turtle keepers cringe, including overcrowded conditions, lack of appropriate bedding, mixing of species and other issues.
People should also be aware that Eastern Box Turtles — the primary species used at fairs — are highly territorial, and have a roughly 60% mortality rate when relocated from their 5-15 acre “home range.” With this species already declining in the Mid-Atlantic region, the fair represented an additional threat to populations. Citing the risk of disease spread, Maryland wildlife officials banned turtle races in 2016. Turtle racing is now effectively banned in Virginia too, following new regulations introduced this year that prohibit collecting box turtles.
It is unfortunate that fair officials still have not taken responsibility for what happened. Had they worked to turn the turtle race into an educational event and taken the conservation of these animals seriously, I think things might have turned out much differently.
Alex Heeb
Chaffee, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.