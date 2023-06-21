As a Republican, I am so disappointed with the blame shifting onto the Justice Department many Republican presidential candidates are espousing to keep the favor of former President Donald Trump’s supporters without acknowledging the multiple felony charges against him.
Yes, we should not convict Trump without a trial. But, also, yes, we should not attack the institution that preserves many of our human rights and freedoms, and holds us accountable to the law, namely the Justice Department.
In kindergarten, if not at home, we learn that there are consequences for doing something that is clearly wrong. That is reinforced as we get older. Most Republican presidential candidates betray their youngest constituents by deflecting the very possible truth of the allegations against Trump by viciously attacking the Justice Department. Do they not remember that Trump nominated three constitutionally sensitive judges to the Supreme Court who were confirmed? I strongly supported Trump in that. Do the candidates not realize that Trump appointed the judge to the court in Florida who will at least begin the trial of his case?
To teach our young people that we should not trust the Justice Department is a grave wrong against them by teaching them to question the importance of checks and balances and enabling them to truly believe that no one is above the law.
If an adolescent is caught shoplifting, should he appeal to friends who weren’t punished? That is absurd. How ridiculous to argue that President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton escaped the same judicial scrutiny so Trump’s purported offenses should be ignored. It is hard enough to instill moral values in our children without our public representatives negating our instruction.
When faced with legal action, our young people need to trust that the Justice Department will treat them fairly. They need to know that those with power cannot avoid the law and that the wealthy cannot buy off power. Classically, “politic” meant helpful influence in public affairs, but now it is a narcissistic power struggle.
The longer I live, the more I find it hard to advocate for either the Democratic Party or the Republican Party. More often than not, both disappoint me.
If we are looking to the cultural wars to be decided by either party, we will likely be disappointed. Only a change of heart will likely resolve the extremely wide divide.
The Old Testament (the Hebrew Bible) prophet, Jeremiah said, “Behold, the days are coming, declares the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and the house of Judah … I will put my law with them and I will write it on their hearts.”
Justice must be written upon the heart to have any effect at all. I wish there were a third party, the biblical party, but there are far too few who consistently hold to biblical values — I’m talking to you, my fellow evangelical Christians. Some will say negating biblical values is good — I say those values would do us well.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
